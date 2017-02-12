In or Out: Who is eligible for deportation under Trump's administration?

In January, President Trump signed an executive order that broadens the scope of illegal citizens in risk to be deported. In the midst of many other controversial orders, this one received little immediate media attention at the time of signing.

In addition, the order is full of vague language, and interpreting it has left a lot of questions about the future of the country’s 11 million undocumented immigrants, reported The Atlantic. The effects of this executive order- issued "to make the U.S. safer" and get rid of criminals- begins to be felt now. An estimate from the Los Angeles Times says Trump’s order could include as many as 8 million undocumented immigrants, all of whom would be eligible for deportation at any moment.

Massive deportations are not new. Under the Obama administration, over 2.5 million people were deported (which earned him the nickname “deporter-in-chief”) from immigration advocates. But Obama also prioritized clearly who he deported. His plan created three strata of deportable offenses: at the top were violent felony offenders and people apprehended at the border; next were those with multiple misdemeanors, offenses like DUIs and domestic abuse charges, and also recent arrivals; lastly were people who’d come to the U.S. prior to 2014 and who’d been charged nonviolent crimes.

At this moment, immigration attorneys are trying to figure out Trump's confusing order. Thursday deportation of Guadalupe García de Rayos, a 35-year-old mother of two who has lived in the U.S. for 21 years, made national news.

Under Obama's deportation system, she was not considered a priority. In 2008, Rayos was caught using a fake social security number after they raided her work, and since then she has been required by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to show up at regular interviews. Every year she’s talked to an agent, then been released back to her family in the U.S. But Wednesday Rayos was arrested, and on Thursday agents put her in a van to be deported back to Mexico.

As reported in The Atlantic