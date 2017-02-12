In or Out: Who is eligible for deportation under Trump administration?

In January, President Trump signed an executive order that broadens the scope of illegal citizens in risk to be deported. In the midst of many other controversial orders, this one received little immediate media attention at the time of signing.

The order is full of vague language, and interpreting it has left a lot of questions about the future of the country’s 11 million undocumented immigrants, reported The Atlantic. The effects of this executive order- issued "to make the U.S. safer" and get rid of criminals- begins to be felt now. An estimate from the Los Angeles Times says Trump’s order could include as many as 8 million undocumented immigrants, all of whom would be eligible for deportation at any moment.

Massive deportations are nothing new. Under the Obama administration, over 2.5 million people were deported (which earned him the nickname “deporter-in-chief”) from immigration advocates. But Obama also prioritized clearly who he deported. His plan created three strata of deportable offenses: at the top were violent felony offenders and people apprehended at the border; next were those with multiple misdemeanors, offenses like DUIs and domestic abuse charges, and also recent arrivals; lastly were people who’d come to the U.S. prior to 2014 and who’d been charged nonviolent crimes.

At this moment, immigration attorneys are trying to figure out Trump's confusing order after last Thursday controversial deportation of Guadalupe García de Rayos, a 35-year-old mother of two who has lived in the U.S. for 21 years.

Under Obama's deportation system, Rayos was not considered a priority for deportation. In 2008, Rayos was caught using a fake social security number after they raided her work, and since then she has been required by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to show up at regular interviews. Every year she’s talked to an agent, then been released back to her family in the U.S. But Wednesday Rayos was arrested, and on Thursday agents put her in a van to be deported back to Mexico.

"No one should ever go through the pain of having their mom taken away from them," García de Rayos' 14-year-old daughter, Jacqueline, said at a press conference, as quoted in Time magazine. "No one should be packing their mother’s suitcase."

"The battle lines have been drawn," said Marisa Franco, director of the grassroots organization Mijente to Time magazine.. " We know that this case will be replicated in many places across the country, and we think it’s critical for communities to take a stand."

Troubled weekend

While protests against anti-immigration raids sparked in several US cities, Donald Trump was enjoying the company of the Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe, in Florida on Saturday. His weekend of golf and dining was intruded by other challenges to his agenda, reported The Guardian.

On Thursday, a federal court ordered to upheld a decision that blocked Trump’s travel ban against refugees and residents of seven Muslim-majority countries,and the president was left struggling to implement the veto, a staple of his campaign for the White House. In addition, concerns over Trump's ties to Russia have increased following what US intelligence agencies believe to have been an attempt by the Putin regime to influence the election on Trump’s behalf.

Trump’s frustration was evident on Saturday morning, as he indulged his id with a typical 140-character burst on Twitter.

“Our legal system is broken!” he wrote, adding, with a citation of an article in the conservative Washington Times newspaper: “‘77% of refugees allowed into US since travel reprieve hail from seven suspect countries.’ (WT) SO DANGEROUS!”

In response to spreading protests against anti- immigration raids, Mr. Trump on Sunday called it a “crackdown on illegal criminals,” adding in an early morning tweet that “Gang members, drug dealers & others are being removed!”