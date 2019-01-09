“A word fitly spoken, (or written..)

The image looks close to perfection, evoking that it may be possible, and also pleasant, to be rigorous, accurate and transparent when expressing a thought, an idea, or just sharing a piece of information through the always inadequate words.

So much gets untangled in the midst of the words we choose everyday, deliberately, or not, to communicate our desires and aspirations, or to simply defend our own interests.

Take journalism, for example, or take fiction, or take poetry, or just take the latest speech by a politician, or a CEO, or by one of those ambitious young men and women with the legitimate aspiration to be one, one day.

Or take the trivial words chosen by you in your own life during the conversation you just had over the phone, hanging up with sincere emotional gratitude, or a spirit full of conceit and deception.

“By their works you will recognize them,” the Scripture says.

Let’s take it one step further, right into our own realm of individual responsibilities.

Are we adding opacity to an already opaque and ambiguous world?

Or, on the contrary, are we serving to our audience crystal clear, pristine water to contribute to understanding, trust, health, progress?

If not, most likely we are doing exactly the opposite.

By welcoming you to this first edition of AL DÍA in 2019, I will encourage you to read, among other original pieces published in this issue, the exclusive interview with the first Mexican-born, naturalized U.S. citizen ever to run for a Philadelphia City Council seat, el Señor Fernando Treviño.

Happy New Year 2019!