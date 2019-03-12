The War on Venezuela

Hardly a day goes by without some Facebook “patriot” who dislike the opinions I post indignantly sending me to Cuba or Venezuela, which they believe – or say they believe --- to be hell on Earth.

“Your mumbo jumbo is insane,” told me in Spanish one of those brave on-line warriors. “Go back to Cuba and live there with your ‘socialism’ or I invite you to go live in Venezuela, but your ideology doesn’t combine living in the Empire.”

The reason for this person’s anger was a question I posed after a practically total blackout, denounced as a cybernetic attack on Venezuela’s electric grid, was celebrated by a gleeful Marco Rubio, the Cuban-American Republican senator from Florida, who has emerged as president Trump’s unofficial advisor for Latin America.

“Please, ask Marco Rubio if there is ‘good terrorism’ (against Venezuela) and bad terrorism,” I asked.

The question makes perfect sense. After all, the blackout ‘coincidentally’ happened a few hours after Rubio’s uttered a public threat on March 7: «In the coming weeks, Venezuela will enter a period of suffering.” If this sounds as too much of a coincidence to you it’s because it is. The pompous little man from Florida, a cruel enemy of his parents’ homeland, is so full of himself he really believes the power to inflict more suffering on Cuba and Venezuela belongs to him and not to Trump, his boss, who made a sport of reviling him, but is more than happy to use the hapless Little Marco.

Yet, I have another question related to these passionate social media patriots who keep sending to Cuba and Venezuela those who disagree with their distorted idea of country, freedom, sovereignty and basic humanity, so distorted in fact they dream that an invasion of their homeland by foreign troops will give them whatever it is they want, without them having to get their feet wet.

But if their indignation and commitment are so great, aren’t they the ones who should move to those countries to do more than talking from the safety of Miami or New York, that is, to fight, really fight for their ideals?

Yet, putting your hands in the fire is not fun and besides, “los americanos” will send the Marines, or whoever they are sending these days to other nations, and get rid of the evil dictator, right? Strange patriotism, if you ask me.

Amazingly, these Facebook patriots don’t seem to care about the bloodletting, the thousands of deaths such an invasion would cause, not to mention the aggression to their country’s sovereignty and the loss of that independence they say to care so much about. There cannot be a greater tragedy for any nation.

Even more amazing is for them – or anybody else, for that matter -- to believe that a sorry little man like Rubio or a racist that despises them like Trump care about anything other than Venezuela’s immense oil reserves and will “solve” Venezuela’s problems.

As the old saying goes, none so blind as those who will not see