For Trump Hate is the Name of the Game

True, it is not the kind of influence that makes the world better, fairer or more compassionate, or that makes the American people proud of their president and their country’s role as a beacon of human rights, but it is as real as it is despicable and dangerous.

Hate is the name of the game. As proven by the 28-year-old assassin’s words, Trump’s hateful actions and ideas serve as murderous inspiration to racists and misogynists around the globe. In a 74-page manifesto brimming with hatred, Brenton Tarrant, the killer, who called himself a racist, raged against immigration and multiculturalism, while labeling the immigrants as invaders and making them responsible for the supposed decay of the white, Western culture.

And yes, the Australian terrorist praised Trump as “a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose.” The killer also praised Anders Breivik, the Norwegian white supremacist who murdered 77 people in Norway in 2011 and credited both of them with being the inspiration for the anti-Muslim hatred that resulted in the random killing of 49 worshippers at two mosques in the city of Christchurch, a name that now sounds darkly ironic.

Yet, the day after the massacre, Trump declared to ABC senior national correspondent Terry Morgan that he doesn’t think white nationalism as a growing danger.

“Do you see white nationalism as a rising threat around the world?” Morgan asked Trump, who had just vetoed the congressional resolution blocking his national emergency declaration on the U.S.-Mexico border intended to get the funds to build his infamous wall

“I don’t really. I think it’s a small group of people that have very, very serious problems, I guess. If you look what happened in New Zealand, perhaps that’s the case. I don’t know enough about it yet … But it’s certainly a terrible thing,” Trump answered.

The president, who has always avoided condemning white nationalism or calling terrorism their multiple crimes, may be the only person in the U.S. who doesn’t think racist hatred is growing and becoming more dangerous. As Axios pointed out, “Far-right extremists have killed more people in the U.S. since 9/11 than any other organized terrorist group. Hate crimes and domestic extremism in the U.S. alone have been on the rise — in the last 4 years hate groups have grown by 30% — NPR reports, citing data from the Southern Poverty Law Center. Per FBI data, hate crimes in the U.S. surged by 17% last year alone. What's more: those crimes are likely underreported.”

As if to dispel any lingering doubts about his bigotry, just a few hours after the New Zealand mass murders the president spoke in a language very close to that used by the murderer. The killer had written in his racist manifesto that the attack was intended “to show the invaders that our lands will never be their lands, our homelands are our own and that, as long as a white man still lives, they will never conquer our lands.”

Trump, after vetoing the congressional resolution blocking his national emergency declaration, tried to justify it by, once again, exacerbating racial hatred with his usual lies. There are “crimes of all kinds coming through our southern border,” he shamelessly said, sounding eerily like the killer. “People hate the word invasion, but that’s what it is.”

No wonder white supremacists and racist terrorists around the world look up to him as their inspiration. For this president and this administration, hate is the name of the game.