A necessary letter to my Favorite TV Anchor, Mr. Tom Brokaw

Dear Tom,

I couldn’t believe it when my wife called my attention last Monday, while on my way to work, to what she described as ‘all that fuss over Tom Brokaw” and his unexpected comments about U.S. Latinos over NBC “Meet the Press.”

I typed the words “Brokaw” in my search engine, and in a second, I had the controversy in full display.

The “brown grand-babies” “normal Americans” are afraid of allowing into their families; “Latinos must learn English,” implying illiteracy in the common lingo of the nation; Latinos must “work harder at assimilation,” insinuating that “they are not American enough yet”. The list goes on.

Tom, you wrote “The Greatest Generation” in 1998 as a tribute to those born between 1910 and 1924, when many Latinos had already settled in this country for decades, and even centuries, many of them because the border “crossed them,” as they say in the Southwest, when the border was redrawn at the conclusion of the War with Mexico and the signing of the “Guadalupe Hidalgo” Treaty.

You spoke in your book of the resiliency, the sweat and the tears of those who survived the Great Depression and World War II, many of them U.S. Latinos in uniform who fought proudly to defend, for example, your right to become a thoughtful journalist in the land of the free and, eventually, an accomplished and popular TV anchor in America in the 1970s and ‘80s.

As much as the over-65 white demographic respect you as a result of your book, I very much respected and admire you when I often chose you —over the great Peter Jennings and the outstanding Dan Rather— when deciding who to watch from the three of you for my daily dose of evening prime time news.

But, after the liberty you took last Sunday to depict us, U.S. Latinos, I don’t blame our current president any longer for his babbling on the subject. You validated it using your much more ample prestige.

Needless to say, your impeccable image was shaken to its core, and continues that way among many Latino leaders I know, despite the profuse apologies you offered after your seemingly amused misspeaking at the expense of a very vulnerable segment of the American family.

I don’t doubt the sincerity of your apologies.

However, sometimes being sincere is not enough— particularly under the trying circumstances U.S. Latinos find themselves contending with today because of the current national narrative that goes on unchallenged and hurt so many humans beings with no capacity to defend themselves.

In your case, with the influence you command and the good you could do with it, I respectfully submit to you that, if your heart is really contrite, it is now your responsibility to move from just words into meaningful and actual action.

“Obras son amores y no buenas razones,” my mother used to whisper to me in Spanish.

All to accomplish what you already advocated for in your book: to keep America keeps being the great nation it is, over precisely the same values of resilience and sacrifice you so well exalted in “The Greatest Generation”.

My two daughters, by the way, have already learned good English, thank you so much. They also command correct Spanish and have studied French and Chinese. They are not only U.S. citizens but also competent global citizens who will help preserve American hegemony into the 21st century.

As young adults, born and/or raised here in the United States of America, they are already part of “America’s next Great Generation.”

You have made this proud Dad come home with his filial and unconditional affection for them even more elevated. Now I am rushing to tell them this simple truth:

Americans of Latino descent are America’s new Great Generation.

They are not what the harmful half-truth your words, intentionally or not, have further and painfully championed.

Damage is done, but you and I, and the rest of our fellow inadequate human beings, are still given the chance of redemption through actual action.

Do it, Tom. Not as a penance, but as a real joy.

GRACIAS!