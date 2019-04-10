How much more can the nation take?

If you thought things could not get any worse, or that Donald Trump could not descend any lower, the conman in the White House is about to prove you wrong one more time.

Aided and abetted by a spineless GOP, Trump is willing to go to any lengths to get reelected. And of course, no target is easier to play the tough guy and please his ignorant and racist “base” than the most vulnerable among us: immigrant families. Shamelessly lying about them, kidnapping their children, viciously persecuting asylum seekers, have been Trump’s modus operandi since he arrived in Washington more than two years ago.

Almost incredibly, Kirstjen Nielsen was forced to resign as head of the Department of Homeland Security a few days ago because she was not racist enough for Trump and his minions. This is the person who presided over the inhumane "family separation" policy intended to discourage legal asylum-seekers – I repeat, legal asylum-seekers -- by ripping their children from their arms and keeping them in cages. Not even Nielsen’s caging and tear-gassing immigrants, was cruel enough to please the racist-in-chief.

What this means is that Trump is ready to tighten the screws even more on immigration, even returning to a new version of the infamous Zero Tolerance policy that resulted in the disastrous separation of at least 2,700 children from their parents, with no prospect of being reunited with their families for at least two years -- if ever.

It has been reported that the ghoulish-looking Stephen Miller, Trump’s main speechwriter and adviser, is behind the firing of Nielsen, whom he thought was not as tough as he wanted her to be. Miller, whose ideology contemplates the drastic reduction or even complete ending of “nonwhite immigration” is responsible for moving Trump, whose hateful instincts were already pushing him in that direction, toward an openly fascistic stand and for encouraging him to pursue a new and even more despicable immigration policy.

“Our system’s full; our country’s full,” Trump said at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting in Las Vegas last week. “You can’t come in. Our country is full. What can we do? We can’t handle any more. Our country’s full. You can’t come in, I’m sorry.”

This is nothing but another lie, since the nation’s aging population and declining birthrates “are resulting in underpopulated cities, vacant housing and troubled public finances.”

According to the New York Times, Gov. Phil Scott of Vermont, a Republican, in his annual budget address this year said: “I believe our biggest threat is our declining labor force. It’s the root of every problem we face. This makes it incredibly difficult for businesses to recruit new employees and expand, harder for communities to grow and leaves fewer of us to cover the cost of state government.”

Trump’s moral laxity and ridiculous arrogance are no secret. He doesn’t think twice about breaking national and international laws by turning his back on the rights of persecuted people to seek asylum. “The asylum program is a scam,” he said, and went on to cynically lie again by describing the Central Americans who arrive at the border not as frightened children and families, but as people “who look like they should be fighting for the U.F.C.,” with large muscles and face tattoos. “Some of the roughest people you’ve ever seen.”

Lying, punishing innocent people for electoral purposes, imposing a racist ideology on the nation, bullying his way through international relations, hiding his suspicious dealings with Russia and taking advantage of the presidency for personal gain, that’s what Donald Trump has accomplished since his election.