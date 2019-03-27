Brace yourself: Trump is feeling emboldened

The supposed absolution was spelled out for the public not in the Special Counsel report itself — submitted to the Department of Justice on Friday — but in a brief memo Attorney General William Barr sent to the chairs and ranking members. of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees on Sunday afternoon.

Mueller, according to Barr’s interpretation, found no evidence to prove that any member of the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election, which is very good news for Trump, his family and his cohorts.

William Barr is supposed to be brilliant, competent, honest etc. At least that’s what President Trump and Republicans have insisted on every time the Trump-appointed attorney general’s name came up. But they never told us he was the world’s fastest reader, capable of digesting and summarizing in less than two days a report that took two years to complete. Amazingly, Barr was able to synthesize Mueller’s report and lay out what he calls its “principal conclusions” in four pages and in less than 48 hours. That such a feat would be impossible for any normal human being comes across loud and clear in the report itself. As The Guardian explains:

“In the report, the Special Counsel noted that, in completing his investigation, he employed 19 lawyers who were assisted by a team of approximately 40 FBI agents, intelligence analysts, forensic accountants, and other professional staff,” The Guardian said on Monday. “The Special Counsel issued more than 2,800 subpoenas, executed nearly 500 search warrants, obtained more than 230 orders for communication records, issued almost 50 orders authorizing use of pen registers, made 13 requests to foreign governments for evidence, and interviewed approximately 500 witnesses.”

Barr must be quite the genius... Not surprisingly, not everybody is convinced the AG really performed such a superhuman feat. Jerry Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee certainly isn’t. He is not convinced either that Barr intends to release the full report even to Congress, and has made it clear that in that case a subpoena to get it would be appropriate. Even more, the New York Democratic congressman is “absolutely” willing to go as far as the Supreme Court.

“We’ll try to negotiate. We’ll try everything else first. But if we have to, yes, we’ll issue subpoenas to get that information,” he told CNN.

As well they should. After all, Barr, who had written a long, unsolicited document to the Department of Justice against the Mueller investigation, was brought in by Trump to obstruct the investigation. Despite his efforts, Mueller was never able to interview the president.

Yes, the attorney general must feel satisfied in having successfully performed the obstruction job he was hired to do. His boss is obviously satisfied. So much so that Trump even praised Mueller, his nemesis for two years, a man whose reputation he tried so hard to destroy painting him as having no integrity and presiding over a witch hunt in complicity with Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party.

Yet, asked at a Sunday White House event if he thought Mueller “acted honorably,” Trump responded with a straight face: “Yes, he did.”

Puerto Rican journalist Patricia Guadalupe’s reaction to such blatant hypocrisy is priceless: “It's a witch hunt until it isn’t, and all is fine now and we believe everything he says even though it was a witch hunt, which it's not, even though we said it was!”

Brace yourself for Trump’s reality show becoming even more hypocritical, manipulative, racist and hateful. The coming months are not going to be pretty.