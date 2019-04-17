Bolton symbolizes U.S. arrogance towards Latin America

On April 17, 1961, just two years after the triumph of the Cuban Revolution over the Fulgencio Batista dictatorship, the U.S. launched a military operation in the island to topple its leader, Fidel Castro. The Bay of Pigs invasion was defeated by the revolutionary forces led by Castro himself in just over 60 hours.

Fifty-eight years have gone by since that embarrassing defeat, and against all odds, the Revolution has survived the continued aggressions and active hostility of Cuba’s powerful neighbor to the North. Yet, Washington has not been able to reconcile itself with that reality and today, April 17, 2019, national security adviser John Bolton traveled to Miami to announce, with typical imperial arrogance, new punitive measures not only against Cuba, but also Venezuela and Nicaragua, countries he describes as a "troika of tyranny."

Ironically, his speech was to be delivered at the Bay of Pigs Veterans Association, the headquarters of the defeated invaders who, not surprisingly, are enthusiastic Donald Trump supporters.

"Pleased to announce that on April 17 I will join the Bay of Pigs Veterans Association in Miami to give a speech about the important steps that the Government is taking to face the security threats related to Cuba, Venezuela and the crisis democracy in Nicaragua," the warmonger and right wing extremist Bolton wrote on his Twitter account.

It wasn’t the first time Bolton traveled to Miami to deliver his message of hate. In a speech there last year, he discussed newly released sanctions against Venezuela and Cuba and promised additional penalties against Nicaragua.

Miami, of course, is home to many thousands of Cubans, Venezuelans and Nicaraguans who have flocked to the U.S. after leaving their countries for political or economic reasons, which makes the Florida city an ideal place for Bolton to find a sympathetic audience for sanctions that will not accomplish the “regime change” Washington desires, but will increase the suffering and hardship of the people of those nations. The hypocrisy is brutal.

One would expect that after almost six decades of failure, Washington would have realized that a new approach to Cuba relations is urgently needed. President Obama, understood this, but the Trump administration with blind hatred, has turned the clock back and canceled whatever advances had been made.

Today, on the 58th anniversary of Cuba’s victory, it is clearer than ever that the Bay if Pig invasion is a symbol of the failure of the U.S. approach to Cuba and Latin America relations.

As someone tweeted yesterday: “Doing the same thing expecting different results. Stupid is as stupid does.”