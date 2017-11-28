One (another) bad taste joke

In his usual racist tone, Donald Trump went over the edge once again.

On Monday, the president of the United States made a tasteless joke during the ceremony in honor of the Navajo veterans in the White House, calling the Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren "Pocahontas".

In his speech to the veterans of the Indian minority who fought in World War II, Trump said: “You were here long before any of us were here, although we have a representative in Congress who, they say, was here a long time ago. They call her ‘Pocahontas.’”

When hearing the racist joke of President Trump in reference to Warren, the audience remained silent, The Guardian reported.

Elizabeth Warren has said on several occasions that her ancestors were of the Cherokee ethnic group, which has motivated the president to call her Pocahontas, the daughter of a well-known seventeenth-century Indian leader in Virginia that gave birth to the famous Disney movie.

Shortly after the ceremony at the White House, Warren declared that she found very unfortunate that the president of the United States could not suppress his racist comments even in a tribute to the war heroes.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders came to Trump's defense saying, "The most offensive thing of all is that Senator Warren lies about her past to advance her political career."

To make the racist mockery more rounded, Trump addressed the Navajo veterans in a room that featured a portrait of Andrew Jackson, president of the US between 1829 and 1837, known for forcing the eviction of thousands of Indians. In fact, Jackson has been called "the Indian murderer", which puts at the center of the debate what message the White House wanted to give when celebrating the tribute to Native American veterans with his portrait.

"We have noticed," said Jaqueline Peta, executive director of the National Congress of American Indians, according to The Washington Post. "Andrew Jackson was not necessarily a president respectful of tribal governments and Native Americans. We are in a rather depressing era when it comes to relations between Native Americans and the federal government. "

The White House refused to answer questions from the press regarding Jackson's painting.

The attacks on Warren about her Indian origin began long before the 2016 presidential campaign. It all goes back to her senator campaign in 2012 when it became public that the Democratic candidate had classified herself as a "minority" worker when she was working for UPENN and Harvard law faculty.

Warren insists that her ancestors belonged to the Cherokee ethnic group, but some criticize her for wanting to take advantage of this condition to advance her professional career.