Obamacare reform, new immigration order: new challenges for Trump's 2nd month

President Donald Trump has been in office for exactly a month, a period marked by controversy while significant challenges remain, including his promises to dismantle the health care reform of his predecessor, Barack Obama, and to announce a new executive order on immigration.

"HAPPY PRESIDENTS DAY - MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump tweeted on Monday.

In addition, the presidential press office on Monday issued a statement entitled "President Donald J. Trump's First Month: Achieving Results for the American People," in which the administration enumerates the measures adopted by the president, including promoting job growth, strengthening the country's borders, reducing the size of government and saving taxpayers money, among other things.

Although last week at a press conference, Trump said that there had never been an administration that had done so much in such a short period of time, attention is now shifting to the coming weeks during which he will have to fulfill one of his campaign promises: rolling back Obamacare.

At a rally in Orlando on Saturday, Trump said that within the next couple of weeks his administration and Congress will present a health care plan to replace Obamacare, which he once again called a "disaster."

For now, however, the Republicans controlling Congress have not agreed on a plan to replace Obama's health reform, which has provided health coverage for some 20 million people, and that fact seems to be complicating fulfilling Trump's promise.

Despite the criticism, Trump seems to be intent on maintaining the two most popular portions of the health care reform - the provision forcing insurers to cover people with pre-existing conditions and extending an adult's coverage to their children up through age 26.

In addition, the president will announce this week - he said - a new executive order on immigration after his controversial initial order was blocked by the courts.

Although he originally had said he would pursue the matter to the Supreme Court, if necessary, Trump finally opted to simply draft a new order.

"We have to keep our country safe," he declared in Orlando.

Trump issued his original order on Jan. 27, temporarily barring US entry to all refugees and to citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations, a move that sparked indignation and protests both inside and outside the US.

Meanwhile, on Feb. 28, the president will appear before a joint session of Congress to deliver a speech outlining his objectives and key elements of his agenda.

It is also expected that he will make public a tax reform plan, which he has promised will include the most significant tax cuts since the Ronald Reagan administration both for companies and workers.

Nevertheless, Trump began the week with a new controversy, this one about Sweden, having referred in his Orlando rally remarks to "what's happening in Sweden" when he was talking about refugees and terrorist attacks in Europe, a comment that was interpreted as an allusion to an alleged and nonexistent attack in that country, sparking a round of jokes and jibes on the social networks.