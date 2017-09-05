Obama says DACA's suspension is "cruel" and "wrong"

"A shadow has been cast on some of our best and brightest young people. To target these young people is wrong – because they have done nothing wrong. It is self-defeating – because they want to start new businesses, staff our labs, serve in our military, and otherwise contribute to the country we love. And it is cruel. What if our kid’s science teacher, or our friendly neighbor turns out to be a Dreamer? Where are we supposed to send her? To a country she doesn’t know or remember, with a language she may not even speak? .”

These are the opening words of the ex president’s statement through his Facebook account. Obama promulgated the Deferred Action for Arrivals program Childhood (DACA) in 2012 through an executive order.

In his view, Trump's decision to repeal DACA and pass the responsibility to Congress is "political" in nature.

“Let’s be clear: the action taken today isn’t required legally. It’s a political decision, and a moral question. Whatever concerns or complaints Americans may have about immigration in general, we shouldn’t threaten the future of this group of young people who are here through no fault of their own, who pose no threat, who are not taking away anything from the rest of us”, said his resounding note of rejection.

Therefore, the ex president stressed that the question of "dreamers" - undocumented young people who came to the US as children - is "ultimately about basic decency."

"This is about whether we are a people who kick hopeful young strivers out of America, or whether we treat them the way we’d want our own kids to be treated. It’s about who we are as a people – and who we want to be.

We are as a people, and who we want to be," said Obama, who left the White House in January after reaching the presidency in 2009.

This morning, Attorney General Jeff Sessions officially announced the decision, but added that the suspension will be effective within six months, to force Congress to find an alternative.