"Not My President Day": Protests against Trump in New York, other US cities

Thousands of people took to the streets Monday in New York and other US cities to protest against President Donald Trump and reject his policies on the one-month anniversary of his inauguration.

The New York demonstration was staged in front of the luxury hotel bearing Trump's name on Columbus Circle and extended along a number of streets all the way to Central Park.

It was convened on the social networks under the slogan "Not my president," coinciding with the celebration of President's Day.

"Donald Trump is literally our President, but figuratively, he has attacked every value New Yorkers embody and does not represent our interests. We will be staging a rally at Columbus Circle to protest the un-American policies of the current White House," said the Facebook announcement of the protest.

"He governs as if there's no resistance but there is and on February 20th, we will honor previous presidents by exercising our constitutional right to assemble and peacefully protest everything Donald Trump stands for," the announcement said.

At the demonstration, signs could be seen reading, among other things, "Not my president," "Reject hatred," "Dump Trump" and "No to the wall," the latter referring to the wall along the US-Mexico border Trump has promised to build in an attempt to stem illegal migration.

Also gathering at the site of the protest was a small group of Trump supporters who shouted at the other demonstrators, although no incidents erupted.

The New York protest was attended by thousands, although many of them were only at the four-hour-long proceedings - which began at midday - for part of the time.

One of the demonstrators who addressed the crowd using a megaphone said that he was not a Muslim or an undocumented migrant, but his heart had been "broken" due to the fear aroused among his friends by Trump's policies.

The protest on President's Day was the third consecutive demonstration in New York since last Saturday, each of the events drawing at least hundreds of participants.

Similar events unfolded in Los Angeles and Chicago, along with some 20 other cities, and in all cases the aim was apparently to protest Trump's presidency and policies.