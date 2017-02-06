Not My Fault

Willingness to take responsibilities is usually seen as a sign of personal maturity, but Donald Trump prefers to blame others.

On Sunday, the U.S President refused to bear responsibility for a hypothetical terrorist attack on the country, telling his Twitter followers they should “blame” a federal judge and the American court system for suspending his ban on travel from seven Muslim-majority countries for being unlawful.

“Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril,” Trump tweeted on Sunday, two days after federal judge from Seattle suspended his ban on refugees and Muslim travellers and a day after a panel of judges denied the White House’s emergency appeal to reinstate the ban.

“If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad!” he wrote on Twitter. His use of the word “Bad!” sounds like treating his followers like children.

The fact is that the White House has offered no evidence for Mr. Trump’s suggestion that potential terrorists would now pour over the border because of the judge’s order, reports The New York Times. Since Sept. 11, 2001, no American has been killed in a terrorist attack on American soil by anyone who immigrated from any of the seven countries named in Mr. Trump’s order.

Far more people affected

Signed nine days ago, the order caused chaos at airports around the US as officials detained and deported travelers who would have been allowed into the country only a day earlier, and protesters gathered around the country.

Now, with the temporary suspension of the ban, thousands of immigrants are rushing to enter the US.

The British paper The Guardian explains the case of a Melbourne schoolboy who was blocked from going to space camp in America following Donald Trump’s controversial visa ban is now celebrating news he’s been cleared to travel. Pouya Ghadirian, 15, was among the 55,000 Iranian-Australians that were affected by the travel ban, despite australian nationals don't need a visa to enter the US.

Hundreds of doctors, professors and other professionals with double nationality working in the US were stuck at airports or left outside the planes because of the travel ban.

Stronger United

In a rare coordinated action, Apple, Facebook, Google and 94 other tech companies plan to file a brief saying that Trump’s travel ban is ‘unlawful’ and discriminatory.

The brief comes at the end of a week of nationwide protests against the plan — as well as a flurry of activity in Silicon Valley, a region that sees immigration as central to its identity as an innovation hub, reports The Washington Post. An estimated 37 percent of the workforce in Silicon Valley is foreign-born, according to the think tank Joint Venture.

Former Secretaries of State John F. Kerry and Madeline Albright, along with other former top national security officials including former CIA director Leon Panetta also entered the President Trump’s travel ban debate early Monday with a declaration stating that it “undermines” national security and will “endanger U.S. troops in the field.”

On Sunday, the independent Vermont senator Bernie Sanders also intervened. “We are a democracy, not a one-man show,” Sanders told CNN’s State of the Union. “We are not another Trump enterprise”.

Sanders, who lost the Democrat presidential nomination against Hillary Clinton, warned that we have a president “I fear is moving us in a very authoritarian direction, a president who apparently has contempt for the entire judiciary.”