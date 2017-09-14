North Korea will not be intimidated

If you thought that the top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea was going to stick his tail between his legs after being sanctioned by the international community, you don’t know him at all.

Just days after the unanimous agreement by the UN Security Council to punish Kim Jong-un's regime for ballistic exercises and its nuclear program, a state news agency threatened on Thursday to use nuclear weapons to "sink" Japan and reduce the United States to "ashes and darkness" for having supported the Council’s resolution.

According to Reuters, the Korea-based Peace Committee in Asia-Pacific - an agency that manages international relations and regime propaganda – called for the "breakup of the Security Council ", defined as "the tool of evil", made up of “money-bribed" countries under the will of the United States.

"The four islands of the archipelago should be sunked into the sea by the nuclear bomb of Juche (Marxist-nationalist ideology laying the foundations of the regime founded by Kim Jong Un's grandfather Kim Il Sung). Japan is no longer needed to exist near us" the Committee said in a statement released by the North Korean government news agency.