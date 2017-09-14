Advertisement

North Korea will not be intimidated

by Yamily Habib
 09/14/2017
North Korea: unconquered
North Korea: unconquered
North Korea: unconquered
Durante un banquete celebrado aparentemente este sábado en Pyongyang coincidiendo con el 69 aniversario de la fundación de Corea del Norte, Kim dijo que el ensayo nuclear fue una "gran victoria ganada por el pueblo coreano a costa de su sangre". Fuente: EFE.

During a banquet held this Saturday in Pyongyang coinciding with the 69th anniversary of the founding of North Korea, Kim said the nuclear test was a "great victory won by the Korean people at the expense of their blood." Source: EFE.

Faced with the new sanctions package imposed by the United Nations Security Council, North Korea’s aggressiveness keeps rising.


September 14, 2017

If you thought that the top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea was going to stick his tail between his legs after being sanctioned by the international community, you don’t know him at all.

Just days after the unanimous agreement by the UN Security Council to punish Kim Jong-un's regime for ballistic exercises and its nuclear program, a state news agency threatened on Thursday to use nuclear weapons to "sink" Japan and reduce the United States to "ashes and darkness" for having supported the Council’s resolution.

According to Reuters, the Korea-based Peace Committee in Asia-Pacific - an agency that manages international relations and regime propaganda – called for the "breakup of the Security Council ", defined as "the tool of evil", made up of  “money-bribed" countries under the will of the United States.

"The four islands of the archipelago should be sunked into the sea by the nuclear bomb of Juche (Marxist-nationalist ideology laying the foundations of the regime founded by Kim Jong Un's grandfather Kim Il Sung). Japan is no longer needed to exist near us" the Committee said in a statement released by the North Korean government news agency.

North Korea
Japan

