North Korea and the United States: A brief honeymoon

"Tell me what you know and I’ll tell you what you don’t" seems to be the saying that best fits the Trump administration.

After exaggerated propaganda around the historic meeting between an acting U.S. president and the North Korean regime, the results continue to be conspicuous in their absence.

Pyongyang rejected on Saturday the positions of the United States in the negotiations towards denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, calling the U.S. "gangster-like” and “cancerous," contradicting the optimistic assessment of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who assured that his two days of talks had been "productive," as the Washington Post reported.

Pompeo traveled to the North Korean capital to continue with the negotiations, offering a list of facilities to be disarmed as well as a protocol for the international evaluation of North Korea's nuclear activity, something that the administration called "profitable in every element.”

For its part, the government of the Asian country refuted the assertions and claimed "the United States betrayed the spirit of the June 12 meeting in Singapore" after addressing the debate in a "unilateral" manner.

"The issues the U.S. insisted on during the talks were the same cancerous ones that the past U.S. administrations had insisted on," Pyongyang added.

While North Korea's statements did not imply the suspension of the talks, the public disagreement between the two sides not only made Pompeo look ridiculous but also showed once again that no real progress has been made in diplomatic relations between the two countries.

For his part, the U.S. president has blamed the misunderstanding on China and the trade battle that has arisen between the two countries.

On Monday morning, Trump wrote on Twitter that he trusted that Kim Jong-Un would comply with the pact and the "handshake," as well as the denuclearization of the peninsula. "China, on the other hand, may be exerting negative pressure on a deal because of our posture on Chinese trade. I hope not!" he added.

I have confidence that Kim Jong Un will honor the contract we signed &, even more importantly, our handshake. We agreed to the denuclearization of North Korea. China, on the other hand, may be exerting negative pressure on a deal because of our posture on Chinese Trade-Hope Not! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 9 de julio de 2018

The change in North Korea's discourse has coincided with the increasing imposition of tariffs between the United States and China, the main trading partner of Kim Jong-Un's regime, explained Politico.

However, a total denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, as well as a solid peaceful agreement between the two countries, is increasingly distant especially after the "honeymoon" organized by the Trump administration lasted only a month.