The New Heads of the “White” House

On January 20th, President-elect Donald Trump will assume his position in the White House. With him will come his cabinet nominations, many of whom are some of the richest men in the United States. The top positions will be the ones to watch as they will head the government agencies and departments that will determine many sectors of American life.

With a cabinet that is fairly homogenous in terms of race and gender (in fact, only three out of thirteen are women and three are non-white, with no Latino selected), there is yet another theme that is consistent: the financial background many of the nominees boast.

From the CEO of Exxon to a member of the board of Wells Fargo, Trump’s closest advisors represent private interest in ways that other cabinets have not done so blatantly in the past. Not only are the cabinet members closely tied to some of America’s largest businesses, they also believe in the privatization of many services your average American relies on daily, with the repeal of the Affordable Care Act only being the first step.

Not only are the nominees to these positions very wealthy but many of the government agencies they are in charge of are in direct opposition to what they support. One key example of this is Ben Carson, the nominee for Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is in charge of managing public housing and funding at the federal level and dictates how it is distributed to states and cities across the country. Carson has been quoted as saying he doesn’t think the public should be “vegetating” in public housing and believes that Americans on public assistance should have limited time so they can work themselves out of their economic situations.

With Carson as head of this department, that could mean a decrease in the 1.1 million public housing units that currently provide affordable housing to 2.2 million low-income Americans in the United States according to the Center on Budget Policy and Priorities.

But Carson is just one example of what could be a drastic cut in federal assistance for public services. As the nominee for Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos will be the head of the U.S. Department of Education. Betsy DeVos has a long career as an activist for school choice, working hard to encourage the development of paid private education and the implementation of private and charter schools in place of free public education. Under her watch, Trump will achieve his goal of redirecting the financial responsibility of public education to the state and local levels, many of which cannot afford such a task.

Yet another example is the Oklahoma attorney general, Scott Pruitt, who has close ties with the fossil fuel industry, particularly his representation of Oklahoma in a lawsuit against the E.P.A as it stood under the Obama administration. With him as the appointee, current regulations the E.P.A. has in place will drastically be repealed and current cuts green energy receive may be greatly reduced if not eradicated.

Trump’s nominees greatly align with many of the statements he made during the campaign, and largely signal a privatization of public services. This reduction in federal support is a minor symptom of what Trump’s appointments seems to indicate: the creation of a front and center seat for corporate interest in the federal government. And as CEO’s hold government positions, one can assume corporate interest will thrive.

Cabinet of New "White" House

Vice-President

Mike Pence

With a vote in the Senate in the event of a deadlock and a position as the President’s primary advisor, the position of Vice-President is key to both the executive and legislative branches. With Mike Pence as vice-president elect, this position will be held by the former Indiana governor who signed into law the religious freedom bill making it legal for business owners to deny service to LGBTQ patrons. A supporter of gay-conversion camps, anti-abortion, and an advocate of the tea party, Mike Pence’s position as Vice-President elect proves he will continue to be “a Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order.”

Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin A hollywood producer and former Goldman Sachs employee, Steven Munchin has been named Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of Treasury. Having worked on the Trump campaign in May, Mnuchin is no stranger to political campaigns, especially via contributions. He’s financially supported Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and Charles Schumer in political campaigns or other ways. The biggest drawback on Steven Mnuchin’s career is the billions ($1.55 billion) he made off of the 2008 financial crisis with his bank as well as his associations with contributors that even Trump ridiculed in the past.