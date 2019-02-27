What happens after the House’s resolution to block Trump’s National Emergency?

Democrats call it an "act of patriotism." Republicans, meanwhile, accuse Democrats of denying what they claim is a crisis at the border.

Either way, on Monday the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives approved a resolution to suspend the national emergency that President Trump declared earlier this month.

Democrats - and some Republicans - view Trump’s action as an effort to divert funds from the Department of Defense toward the construction of his border wall with Mexico, after the president failed to negotiate with Congress the funding he was hoping for to fulfill his most prominent campaign promise.

Trump has resorted, instead, to an extreme measure in an effort to bypass Congress in order to procure his desired funds.

House Democrats, however, introduced a resolution to suspend the declaration, as did a coalition of states through a lawsuit filed against the Trump administration.

On Monday, the House voted 245-182 in favor of the resolution, with all Democrats voting in support, as well as 13 Republicans. The measure now moves to the Senate to be debated.

Though the Senate has a Republican majority, and although Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has stated his support of the president's emergency declaration, several political analysts believe the resolution could potentially acquire the necessary votes to be approved - but not enough to override a presidential veto.

Republican senators such as Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Susan Collins of Maine have hinted that they will vote with the resolution, The Guardian reported.

"I have been concerned whenever any president, Republican or Democrat, moves beyond what most would consider to be their authority," Murkowski said.

Other Republicans have echoed the senator's concerns, adding that Trump's decision "would set a dangerous precedent."

Even Vice President Mike Pence appealed to several members of Congress in a closed-door meeting on Tuesday to voice his concerns about the unrest inside the Republican Party, the BBC reported.

For her part, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, said that the issue “is not about partisanship, but about patriotism."

"We would be delinquent in our duties if we did not resist, if we did not fight back to overturn the president's declaration,” she added.

What happens next?

Since Monday, Trump has put pressure on Republicans through Twitter, asking them "to be strong and smart", assuring that if the resolution is approved, he will veto it.

If this plays out as such, the president would suffer an important political embarrassment, losing support from his own party. The case, meanwhile, could still reach as high as the Supreme Court thanks to the lawsuits challenging its constitutionality.