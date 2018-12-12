Trump's former personal lawyer sentenced to 3 years in prison

Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday for his role in covering up crimes and affairs allegedly engaged in by the U.S. President.

Cohen, who also acted as Trump’s “fixer,” had previously pleaded guilty to making hush money payments in the lead-up to the 2016 election, to women with whom Trump allegedly had affairs, including the infamous $130,000 to adult film actress, Stormy Daniels.

He additionally stated that he made these payments at Trump’s direction, “‘for the principal purpose of influencing the [2016] election,’” according to the New York Times. If borne out to be true, this statement would implicate the President in a felony act.

Cohen had also pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about a real estate project being pursued by the Trump organization, to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

In total, Cohen pleaded guilty nine crimes, including campaign finance law violations, tax evasion and lying to Congress, according to Bloomberg.

“Judge William H. Pauley III said Mr. Cohen had committed a ‘veritable smorgasbord’ of crimes involving deception and ‘motivated by personal greed and ambition,’ each of which ‘standing alone warrant serious punishment,’” the New York Times reported.

"I take full responsibility for each act that I pled guilty to: The personal ones to me and those involving the President of the United States of America," Cohen reportedly said in court, according to CNN.

Cohen must begin his prison term in March, and “also pay $1.39 million in restitution, forfeit $500,000 and pay a $50,000 fine,” CNN continued.

After the sentencing, Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, put out a statement saying that “at the appropriate time,” his client will “state publicly all he knows about Mr. Trump.”