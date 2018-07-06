Trump vs. #MeToo: Misogyny or a lousy sense of humor?

President Trump seems to have taken his "locker room chat" to a new level when he unleashed his unfiltered verbiage at a political rally in Montana.

In a speech intended to "solidify support" for Montana's Republican Senate candidate on Thursday, the president again took the opportunity to talk about himself and his refutations against the way in which the media and the Democrats treat him.

But he seems to have flown off the handle when he turned his anger on Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, refusing to apologize for calling her "Pocahontas" while taunting her Native American heritage, and offering to "throw" her an ancestry kit.

"We have to do it gently because we’re in the #MeToo generation, so we have to be very gentle," the president said.

Senator Warren was quick to respond via Twitter, hitting the nail on the head and telling the president: "While you obsess over my genes, your administration is conducting DNA tests on little kids because you ripped them from their mamas and you are too incompetent to reunite them in time to meet a court order. Maybe you should focus on fixing the lives you’re destroying."

Many comedians and public figures have used the #MeToo movement's resource in their performances, but the difference between a stand up comedian and the president of the United States is quite wide, especially when it comes to a man known for his controversial relationship with women and for having reached the presidency amidst a public scandal for a recording in which he claimed to be able to do whatever he wanted to them.

Furthermore, and according to the New York Times, the president "announced earlier in the day that Bill Shine, who was ousted from Fox News over his handling of the network’s sexual harassment scandals, would take a position on his administration’s communications staff."

Hours later, Sen. Warren responded to the president's taunts through an email to her supporters saying that “while she could handle his comments targeting her claims to Native American heritage, she found his joke on the #MeToo movement ‘really creepy,'" The Hill reported.

Warren wrote that the president "mocked women who are bravely coming forward and saying that they’ve been harassed and abused by guys just like Donald Trump," adding that he "isn’t just trying to scare me – he’s trying to bully all women and make us all shut up. He still doesn’t think guys like him should be held accountable for what they say or do."