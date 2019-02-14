Trump signs spending bill, but will declare national emergency

President Trump will declare a national emergency in an attempt to secure funds for his much longed-for border wall, after failing once again to negotiate a deal with Congress to fund his most prominent campaign promise.

While Trump will sign a bipartisan spending deal to keep the government open through September, thereby avoiding another shutdown, his declaration of a national emergency is a last-ditch effort likely to wind up in the courts.

“President Trump will sign the government funding bill, and as he has stated before, he will also take other executive action - including a national emergency - to ensure we stop the national security and humanitarian crisis at the border,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted.

“The President is once again delivering on his promise to build the wall, protect the border, and secure our great country,” she added.

The spending deal includes $1.375 billion for border security, but no money for Trump’s wall.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already expressed his support for Trump’s planned national emergency declaration.

However, many on both sides of the aisle oppose the extreme measure.

For Democrats, the primary concern is the fact that there is no actual emergency - the president’s actions are just an overt ploy to save face with his loyal base of supporters.For Republicans outside the president’s base, the worry is the precedent this action creates for future, say, Democratic presidents who would like to address issues such as climate change, gun control, or universal healthcare.

In fact, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi already warned that a “Democratic president can declare emergencies as well.”

Additionally, the New York Times reported that: “legal experts have said Mr. Trump has a plausible case that he can take such action under current law, but it would almost surely prompt a court challenge from critics arguing that he is usurping two centuries of congressional control over spending.”

Currently, the U.S. has 31 active national emergencies, 26 of which deal with “sanctions or export restrictions,” according to the Washington Post. Trump has declared three sanctions-related national emergencies during his two years in office.

Meanwhile, apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border have fallen from 1.64 million people in 2000 to 397,000 recorded in 2018 - a 75 percent drop.