For Trump, reaching an agreement with the Democrats is "a total waste of time"

The government will remain closed, Democrats will continue denying funds for a border wall, and the president will continue making tantrums.

That is the political reality of the country.

After having invited Democratic leaders in Congress to try to reach an agreement to reopen the government this Wednesday, Trump again found that the government would not finance his wall.

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer insisted that the priority should be to reopen the government and then discuss some agreement for border security. When the president again demanded the billions of dollars for his wall, the Democrats said "No", to which Trump responded by leaving the room.

"Just left a meeting with Chuck and Nancy. A total waste of time," he wrote on his Twitter account. I asked what is going to happen in 30 days if I quickly open things up, are you going to approve Border Security which includes a wall or steel barrier? Nancy said NO. I said bye-bye, nothing else works!" he added.

For his part, Schumer explained the media the president's way of ending the meeting: "he again made a tantrum".

Subsequently, legislators from both parties faced off deflecting blame before the media in the White House, without making clear what will happen now.

Although the president had previously met with representatives of the GOP to strengthen alliances, the polarization of the border issue has put the party in the middle, which supposedly has reduced support for the president.

According to the Washington Post, the Republican senator for Alaska, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins of Maine urged the president to reopen the government, arguing, “people are starting to feel those consequences.”

For his part, the leader of the Republican majority in the Senate, Lindsey Graham, will hold a meeting at the end of the day "to see if there is a broader immigration agreement that can be achieved between Trump and the Democratic leaders," Politico explained, while the president continues to threaten to declare a national emergency and get his funds through the Pentagon.