Trump insists on undermining federal courts with judges that could grant him immunity

As the country attempts to understand the generalized chaos brought on by his administration, President Trump is working to cover his back behind the scenes.

Let's call this his personal version of "divert and conquer.”

It wasn’t enough to rally Republican tribalism to seat a candidate accused of sexual harassment on the Supreme Court. Now, Donald Trump intends to undermine lower courts with judges that may guarantee him immunity in the future.

The president's new pawn is Neomi Rao, a conservative legal scholar who serves him as "regulations czar," and who, despite her career as a secretary to Judge Clarence Thomas on the Supreme Court, as a staffer on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and her work in George W. Bush’s White House, is perceived as a potential shield of protection against future legal proceedings brought against President Trump, explained The Atlantic.

"Rao appears to be a 'no' on the question of whether a sitting president can face criminal prosecution, a question of keen interest for Democrats watching the Russia investigation," the media added.

The lawyer has arrived on the scene after Trump announced her nomination to replace Kavanaugh on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, often referred to as "the small Supreme Court" for handling "crucial cases concerning federal agencies," and because "many of its members get elevated to the real Supreme Court.”

Currently, Rao is the administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, and has been described as "an ally of the administration in its work to cut federal government regulations," according to Politico.

While many dismiss the force Rao may represent on the Court of Appeals (which has a Democratic majority), The Atlantic has seen finer professional experience among nominees.

The media recovered her speech at the Heritage Foundation where she spoke against regulations, and her comments on the president's right to "fire any independent agency chief at will." This includes the CIA, the EPA and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, among others.

If approved, Rao will have a lifelong position to try to introduce her conservative visions with respect to legislation, even if it takes her decades to do so.

Meanwhile, she could be another key player on President Trump’s battlefield, especially when he begins to feel the consequences of the final stretch of Robert Mueller’s investigation on his possible collusion with Russia.