Ruling against ACA would seriously affect Latinos

District Judge Reed O'Connor ruled last week that the reforms contemplated in the Affordable Care Act (ACA), better known as Obamacare, are unconstitutional, including coverage of pre-existing conditions.

Although this ruling will be challenged in appellate courts, the risk of the law being eliminated very much exists.

This would cause "between 61 and 133 million people with some type of pre-existing health condition" losing medical coverage. As a result, they would be forced to pay much higher insurance premiums, and would be "subject to a longer waiting period,” explained a press release from Senator Chuck Schumer’s office to which AL DÍA had access, and which cites the figures from the government's Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

For the Latino community in the United States, the situation is even worse.

Since the implementation of ACA, approximately four million adult Latinos and 600,000 children have obtained medical coverage. This has been reflected in the reduction of the rate of Latinos without coverage that has fallen by 10.9 percent since 2013.

In addition, our community has between eight and 20 million people living with pre-existing health conditions that are contemplated by ACA.

During the midterm elections, the participation of the Hispanic community in the voting increased by 174%, as reported by The Guardian, and much of the motivation behind the voters was due to the priority given to healthcare.

It was precisely this participation that contributed significantly to the Democratic victory in the House of Representatives - in January, the Democrats will regain their majority.

This only demonstrates that the decisions by members of the Republican Party, such as O'Connor, will drive communities of color to reject even more forcefully all that the current Administration stands for.