Ocasio-Cortez unveils her Green New Deal

Donald Trump’s State of the Union address made clear the conservative positions of the current government of the United States.

Between moves against immigration and legal abortion, the president ignored a key issue for the country and the rest of the world: climate change.

Trump’s antipathy and denial towards the global threat are not secret to anyone, and waiting for a measure of his government to address the environmental crisis is an illusory hope.

That is why the new congresswoman from New York, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has decided to keep her word and unveiled this Thursday her first draft for a Green New Deal, a legislative proposal to abandon the dependence on fossil fuels and achieve the "transition to an “eco-friendly lifestyle.”

Since the beginning of the 21st century, the Green New Deal has been a program proposal for the economic stimulus that stipulates development routes with low gas emission focusing on the guarantee of sustainable development with minimal environmental impact.

This program has been part of important political campaigns such as Senator Bernie Sanders and, proportionally, that of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who after only days of arriving at the Capitol joined more than 200 activists for climate change who "flooded” the office of the Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi to "demand that the Democrats act more decisively in terms of climate change.”

Ocasio fully supported the initiative of the movement and assured that she would do something about it, fulfilling her promise only three months later.

Through 14 initial pages, the congresswoman introduced a non-binding resolution in which she asks the United States to "reach a zero level of greenhouse gas emissions over a period of ten years by drastically expanding and improving renewable energy sources.”

Moreover, as Ocasio told NPR on Thursday, the program covers not only economic environmental development, but also promotes public measures in favor of access to housing, medical care, education, trade unions, and indigenous rights.

"This is really about providing justice to the communities and just transitions for the communities," she said. "So really the heart of the Green New Deal is about social justice."

The young congresswoman is no stranger to social environmental struggles, having personally participated in protests against the Dakota pipeline months before launching her candidacy for the House of Representatives.

However, no matter how noble her proposals may be, her struggle to achieve such a change in U.S. politics promises to be tortuous.

Even when she has the backing of important political figures - including Democratic presidential candidates such as Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris or Elizabeth Warren - her proposal will surely slam against a Republican administration that has overstepped the limits of conservatism in the hands of a president who withdrew the country from the Paris Climate Agreement and who doesn’t seem to understand the basic concepts of environmental pollution.

In the beautiful Midwest, windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees, the coldest ever recorded. In coming days, expected to get even colder. People can’t last outside even for minutes. What the hell is going on with Global Waming? Please come back fast, we need you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 de enero de 2019

Previous governments such as Barack Obama failed with attempts such as the "cap-and-trade" plan, and a proposal as bold as Ocasio’s will need much more than good intentions to reach an agreement with the President’s bench.