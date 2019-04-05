Is the Mueller Report a smoke screen?

Keeping abreast of what happens every day in the United States is almost impossible.

Between a House of Representatives actively pursuing two simultaneous investigations of the president and an administration that seems disconnected from reality, identifying the exact consequences of these political decisions is a full-time job.

Since Attorney General William Barr delivered an alleged "summary" of the most important findings of the Mueller investigation into Donald Trump and his election campaign, public opinion has been boiling.

According to Barr, special counsel Robert Mueller didn’t find evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, nor could he reach a conclusion on whether or not the president obstructed justice by firing FBI director James Comey.

The statement decanted into scandal when both Democrats and public opinion demanded the entire publication of the report to reach their own conclusions, knowing that a report of more than 300 pages could not be summarized in just four.

This was followed by the comments of members of the Mueller team who "leaked" opinions to the media such as the New York Times and the Washington Post claiming to have written multiple summaries of the report and stating Barr should have included more of their material and that his narrative “failed to adequately portray the findings of their inquiry” which were “more troubling for President Trump than Mr. Barr indicated.”

While many insist on paragons with the Watergate scandal - which eventually led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon - the massive mediatization of the so-called "Russiagate" has overwhelmed the headlines, blinding the common reader of many issues that happen behind the scenes.

Between a tumultuous race for the Democratic primary nomination and the president's constant attacks against countries in the Northern Triangle and the border with Mexico, serious situations such as the floods in Nebraska, Illinois and South Dakota are still missing from the front page, allowing the government to marginalize affected communities and to continue denying climate change crisis.

Similarly, the government has taken advantage of the revolt of the Mueller report to derive attention from critical situations such as the one that still persists in Puerto Rico, which has not been addressed coherently by the Senate because the president insists on governing from the ego and refuses to approve an economic relief to the island arguing that "they have already received enough money.”

The uproar of the Mueller affair has been such that the positive surprise of Lori Lightfoot's victory in Chicago made headlines like a shooting star.

Lightfoot became the first African-American woman, and member of the LGBTQ+ community, to be elected mayor of the third largest city in the country and her victory speech went unnoticed while the country focused on the subpoenas sent by the Committees in the Chamber to obtain the president’s tax returns.

In fact, the only one who seems to be aware of the real effect of the Mueller report is Trump himself, who doesn’t forget that his campaign for reelection has been going on since the week of his inauguration and that, as a good host of a TV reality show, you only need a scandal to go up in the polls.