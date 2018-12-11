Kavanaugh joins the Supreme Court's decision to support Planned Parenthood

The United States remains the land where everything is possible, even in the Supreme Court.

Following the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to replace departing Justice Anthony Kennedy's seat on the Court, many assumed that the nation's highest body of justice would tend more toward conservative decisions, including the repeal of abortion rights.

To everyone's surprise, the Supreme Court on Monday rejected the appeal of lower court decisions, ruling in favor of Planned Parenthood, which found itself in a legal dispute with two states over patient access to services through Medicaid.

Through this decision, the Court prevented the termination of public funding for the healthcare provider.

The legal battle arose after a group of anti-abortion activists published videos in 2015 in an attempt to undermine credibility for Planned Parenthood, which they blamed for "selling fetal tissue," NBC recalls.

In both Kansas and Louisiana, governments "immediately terminated Medicaid provider agreements with the group’s affiliates," a measure that was fought by patients in court, who said that “the states violated Medicaid’s requirement that patients must be free to seek their health care from any qualified and willing provider."

The lower federal courts ruled in their favor and ordered the states to lift the prohibitions, arguing: “abortion is not the issue of debate."

Although Chief Justice John Roberts and Kavanaugh himself joined the four liberal judges of the court in rejecting the petitions of both states, Judge Clarence Thomas, along with Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch, argued that it was about "whether individuals have the right to challenge a state's decision" or not.

"Some tenuous connection to a politically fraught issue does not justify abdicating our judicial duty," Thomas wrote. "If anything, neutrally applying the law is all the more important when political issues are in the background."

However, Kavanaugh's decision to join the judgment of the majority in the Court shows that maybe politics don’t go that far when it comes to doing the right thing. After all, strong anti-abortion activists supported his arrival at the Supreme Court position.