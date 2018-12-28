A government shut down turned into administrative chaos

The last few days have shown that President Trump is willing to paralyze the entire country as long as the worst of his whims is met.

The deadline for the government to agree on a budget expired a week ago, and the president promised to keep the game locked until he got the money to build his coveted border wall with Mexico.

Now, with the resignation of his defense secretary, the country has perceived how Trumpian foolishness has broken with any stability within his government.

The first definitive symptom was the meeting of the president with the Democratic leaders in the Oval Office, in what turned out to be the worst televised episode of his government and that has forced Republicans to run through the corridors trying to keep the government open.

Before the country's eyes, Trump assumed responsibility for a government shutdown, adding that he was "proud" to make the decision as long as Congress didn’t offer him a budget proposal that included billions of dollars to build a border wall.

After the Senate approved a budget proposal that did not include this, advisors close to the president and members of the House Freedom Caucus warned the president that "if he did not veto it and fight for the funding, he would lose his base, and with that, any chance of re-election in 2020," explained the New York Times.

In this way, and with a government in mid-march, the game remains locked: neither the Democrats will vote for a border wall nor the president will sign a budget that does not include it.

The Republicans, meanwhile, are left in the middle of the dispute, between an impulsive president who does not know how to negotiate and an opposition that stands firm in what has been its historic position against any type of wall on the border.

"Abandon your shutdown strategy," Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer warned the president. "You’re not getting the wall today, next week or January 3, when Democrats take control of the House."

Meanwhile, 25% of the federal government has been closed, affecting an estimated 800,000 workers, including some 350,000 who are on furlough at home, the Washington Post explained.

The Democratic hard hand, which counts on the arrival of its new majority in January, has cornered the president to the point that he announced Friday that "will be forced" to completely close the southern border and "suspend economic aid" to Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

And is that, after those who controlled Trump left the White House - Mattis, Tillerson and, soon, Kelly himself - there won’t be "an adult in the room" that can avoid the chaos that reigns the Trump Administration.

The economic instability, fostered by the fall of the stock market due to the government shutdown, international speculation about the lack of confidence in the United States, and the constant threats and "inaccuracies" - not to say lies - that undermine the U.S. president's speech, sponsor a catastrophic 2019.