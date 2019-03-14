GOP could give the coup de grace to Trump's National Emergency

To the surprise of some, there are limits that Republicans don’t want to cross.

After the declaration of National Emergency by President Trump, many question the true capacity of Congress to prove nobody is above the Law.

That is why the House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a resolution against the presidential declaration that seeks to divert funds for the construction of a wall on the border after the representatives denied allocating any money in its federal budget.

Now, it is the turn of the Senate to vote on the resolution passed in the lower house.

Despite having a Republican majority, four senators have announced that they will vote in favor of the resolution. Among them: Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Thom Tillin, and Rand Paul.

Likewise, other Republican senators such as Marco Rubio, Mitt Romney, Ron Johnson, and Ben Sasse have expressed concern "about the content or scope" of Trump's statement in recent weeks.

If so, the Democrats will finally get a bipartisan decision against the president in the Senate, forcing him to use the veto power and return the resolution to Congress, where he will need to get two-thirds support in both houses to make his declaration effective.

“He would like for us to vote against the [resolution]. But he understands and respects that senators may have different opinions,” said Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), who has not yet announced his position, although he has made clear the president's move to get around Congress.

“There’s a border crisis and we have to deal with it. But I still have my constitutional concern,” the senator added, as Politico quoted.

However, and as the media continues, the president has assured his allies "he doesn’t want to be embarrassed" by a Republican vote against him in the Senate.