A Godfather in the White House

Anyone who says that grudges go away, was never fired by Donald Trump for doing his job.

James Comey, now former director of the FBI, has dedicated the following months to his dismissal by President Trump to write his most detailed impressions of his relationship with the tycoon.

On 290 pages priced at $ 30 by the Flatiron Books publisher, Comey describes Trump's presidency as a "'forest fire' that is doing serious damage to the country's norms and traditions," the New York Times explains.

"This president is unethical, and untethered to the truth and institutional values," Comey writes. "His leadership is transactional, ego driven and about personal loyalty."

Nobody better than Comey to detect this type of conduct in leaders, since he dedicated the beginning of his career to dismantle the criminal network of the Gambino family.

In fact, for Comey, President Trump is pretty much like a Mafia boss.

After a meeting in February 2017 inside the White House with Trump and the then chief of staff, Reince Priebus, Comey described: “The silent circle of assent. The boss in complete control. The loyalty oaths. The us-versus-them worldview. The lying about all things, large and small, in service to some code of loyalty that put the organization above morality and the truth.”

According to the Guardian, who had access to the book, Comey wrote: “they are trying to make each of us an ‘amica nostra’ – a friend of ours. To draw us in. As crazy as it sounds, I suddenly had the feeling that, in the blink of an eye, the president-elect was trying to make us all part of the same family.”

Similarly, the former director recalls the president's famous request for loyalty during a dinner at the White House in January 2017, and reflects: “To my mind, the demand was like Sammy the Bull’s Cosa Nostra induction ceremony – with Trump in the role of the family boss, asking me if I have what it takes to be a ‘made man’.”

Comey can’t help but insist on the similarities between Trump and a Godfather: “Dishonesty, he writes, was central ‘to the entire enterprise of organized crime on both sides of the Atlantic,’ and so, too, were bullying, peer pressure, and groupthink — repellent traits shared by Trump and company, he suggests, and now infecting our culture,” the Times continues.

The relationship between Comey and Trump has never been ideal. Since being sworn in as president, Trump tried to approach the director of the FBI through strategies far removed from the traditional US government.

It was the investigation carried out by Comey on Russian interference in internal affairs that triggered a domino effect carrying away the director of National Security while costing him his own position.

Now, the president suffers the consequences with an independent investigation closing in, and with the publication of a book that will be the talk for Trump-haters and a definite alarm for those who fear for the constitutional stability of the country.