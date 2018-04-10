A desperate Trump forgets the basic concepts of the Rule of Law

James Comey, Michael Flynn, Donald Trump, Robert Mueller, Jeff Sessions ... all add up in a word that resonates in every corner of the country: Russiagate.

Since Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller as special prosecutor in the Department of Justice's special investigation into possible collusion between President Trump's campaign and Moscow in May 2017, many have anticipated that it will be a similar exit to the well-known Watergate case that forced President Nixon to resign.

Mueller and his team have been gradually closing in on President Trump, investigating, interviewing and condemning people close to his campaign such as George Papadopoulos (former campaign foreign policy advisor), Paul Manafort and Rick Gates (former campaign director and political advisor and lobbyist), Michael Flynn (National Security Advisor), among others.

Last Monday, the circle closed, even more, when the FBI raided the office, residence and hotel room of Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

According to the Washington Post, the bureau would have confiscated "privileged communications between Trump and his private attorney, Michael D. Cohen - as well as documents related to a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, the adult film actress who has alleged a sexual affair with Trump."

The paper describes Cohen as "his virtual vault - the guardian of his secrets, from his business deals to his personal affairs - and the executor of his wishes."

And for Trump, this has been a trigger for anguish and despair that, as is often the case, has turned into anger.

According to White House advisors, "the president spent much of Monday afternoon glued to the television," and at the end of the day he confronted reporters by demonstrating his ignorance of the basic concepts of the Rule of Law through his comments:

"I heard they broke into the office of one of my personal lawyers"

The FBI, whom the president refers to as "them," did not "break in," but instead carried out a procedure, albeit extraordinary, perfectly legal, by obtaining search warrants approved by a magistrate judge, David A. Graham explains in an article for The Atlantic.

"Many have said that I should fire him (Mueller)"

While the president has threatened the special lawyer - particularly if he investigated his personal affairs - it is well known that his advisors and the Republicans have recommended him not to do so.

But the increase in its attacks against the FBI and its agents involved in the investigation supposes that the President ignores the political neutrality of the research agencies, as well as the indispensability of it.

"This is the most biased group of people"

Suggesting a conflict of interest within the investigation is just a symptom of an excess of Fox and Friends hours. For any connoisseur of the matter, Republicans (many of who were appointed by Trump himself) run the FBI investigation.

According to the Washington Post, Trump could be referring to several of the lawyers who work within the team, who "have given to the Democrats or the campaign of Hillary Clinton in 2016." But Sessions, Rosenstein and Mueller (and even Comey) are purebred Republicans.

"The Attorney General made a terrible mistake in recusing himself"

It is not the first time that Trump publicly states that "if we had known he was going to recuse himself, we would have appointed someone else", as if the ultimate function of the Attorney General of the nation was to protect the president and not serve as the principal Government lawyer, Graham continues.

"This is an attack on our country"

This was the pearl of the president's reactions. Going from "witch-hunt" to "attacking the nation" is more than a hyperbole; it is rhetorically implying that an attack on the president is an attack on the entire country as if it were an autocratic nation. Quoting Aaron Blake of the Post: "we’ve reached a whole new level of ugliness in this matter."