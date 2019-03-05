Democrats promise to leave no stone unturned while investigating Trump

The Democratic Party no longer minces words when referring to the Trump Administration as "corrupt."

Having promised during the mid-term elections, "to hold the Administration accountable," for all the alleged irregularities that have come to light, the Democratic Party won’t wait for the Mueller report to reach its own conclusions.

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Jerrod Nadler, announced on Monday that the panel would have, "sent more than 80 letters demanding all communications from a host of controversies surrounding Trump," with the intention of, "conducting responsible oversight," of the Administration, The Post reported.

The investigation would focus on a possible obstruction of justice, corruption and abuse of power by Trump and his closest associates, including his two eldest sons.

Among agencies, individuals and entities, the letters were addressed to the Trump Organization, its employees, his presidential campaign, the transition team, the inauguration committee, the White House and close associates to the president, CNN explained.

"Our goal is to hold the administration accountable for the obstruction of justice, the abuse of power and the corruption," Nadler told the media on Monday.

"Our goal is to protect the rule of law in this country. We have to find out what is going on and we have to lay out a case to the American people and we have to reveal it."

While the Democrats had started a series of hearings forewarning an investigation into the president after winning a majority in the House of Representatives, the testimony of Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, last week was the missing push for the party to deploy its entire legal arsenal.

While the country awaits the report of special lawyer Robert Mueller on its investigation, three panels of the House are investigating the president, including the Foreign Affairs, the Supervision and the Intelligence Committees, who have even requested the availability of the interpreters of the president during his meetings with Vladimir Putin.

Although this strategy seems to point to a political counter-campaign for Trump’s re-election in 2020, the possibility of impeachment is becoming more and more latent.

According to a lawyer for the committee, the information must be provided, "before March 18," otherwise, "the panel plans to hold votes authorizing subpoenas," Fortune explained.

The motion of the Judiciary Committee seeks to ensure that the administration and its new Attorney General William Barr won’t shelve the results of the Mueller investigation, in the event that, "it finds the kinds of evidence that would be grounds for removing Trump from office," Politico added.

According to this report, hearings and interviews should begin in a matter of weeks.