Democrats advance agenda priorities if they take back a majority in Congress

Anyone would think that the immediate struggle of the Democrats after the first two years of Donald Trump's rule would have more to do with DACA or with the situation in immigrant detention centers.

But, according to what Vice Chairwoman of the House Democratic Caucus Linda Sánchez announced on Tuesday, "the No. 1 thing that is on the top of the list in terms of priorities is a robust infrastructure bill," as Politico reported.

"It's something that the president has promised and failed to do, and it's something that we think will benefit every state and every region of the country."

Faced with the disastrous behavior of President Trump in international organizations, Sánchez has argued, "we can’t compete in a global economy if we don’t have the infrastructure to move goods and people efficiently throughout the region."

Likewise, Sánchez added that reforming the pension and health systems would also be priorities.

However, many might speculate that this is another political strategy in the midst of a desperate race to retake the reins of a country that seems to have lost its north.

Just one day after stating the priorities of the Democratic Caucus in view of the post-midterm elections scenario, Sánchez announced her candidacy to chair the House Democratic Caucus, which would transform her into "the first lawmaker to enter the race” since Chairman Joe Crowley (D-N.Y.) lost the primaries last month.