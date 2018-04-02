President Donald Trump said Monday that the DACA plan is dead and urged Mexico to stop migrant caravans headed for the United States.

"DACA is dead because the Democrats didn't care or act, and now everyone wants to get onto the DACA bandwagon... No longer works. Must build Wall and secure our borders with proper Border legislation. Democrats want No Borders, hence drugs and crime!" Trump said on Twitter.

The president's tweet confirmed that he has turned against DACA after insisting up until now that he wished to find a solution for the undocumented young people known as "Dreamers," and blamed Democrats for blocking negotiations.

"Act now Congress, our country is being stolen!" he added in another tweet.

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) was established in 2012 by then-President Barack Obama, but Trump ordered its expiration for March (when it was protecting 690,000 people), a decision that was temporarily blocked by the courts.

Lawmakers from both parties on several occasions had presented Trump with possible solutions for the Dreamers, but he never accepted any of them because they either didn't allot sufficient money to build the controversial wall on the Mexican border or didn't ban the current system of immigrant family reunification, or what he calls "chain migration."

Trump also doubled down on his criticism of the Mexican government, saying it has "the absolute power" to stop the "caravans" of hundreds of Central Americans, who, he said, are traveling across the neighboring country on their way to the U.S.

"They (Mexico) must stop them at their Northern Border, which they can do because their border laws work, not allow them to pass through into our country, which has no effective border laws," he said.