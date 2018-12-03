The Congressional Hispanic Caucus’ new leaders

During the past week, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus in Congress announced the renewal of its leadership after the mid-term elections, after which they reached a record 39 members.

Joaquín Castro, Rubén Gallego, Nanette Barragán, Adriano Espaillat, and Verónica Escobar will be the Caucus' new leaders. Castro (TX-20) has become the new chairman, replacing Michelle Luján Grisham who was elected Governor of New Mexico.

Rubén Gallego (AZ-07) will be the First Vice Chair, Barragán (CA-44) will be the second, Espaillat (NY-13) will be the Whip, and the newly elected Escobar (TX-16) will be the Freshman Representative.

In a press release, Castro said that the Hispanic Caucus in Congress is preparing to face the administration’s “unrelenting attacks” against the Latino community.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us in the 116th Congress and it will be important to deliver results and solutions to the American people,” he said. “As a Caucus, we plan to work on creating opportunities for all Americans by removing barriers to education, raising minimum wages, increasing diversity across all sectors, lowering the cost of healthcare, and pushing back against climate change.”

Similarly, Castro made it clear that the Hispanic committee will not forget the victims of Hurricane Maria, the addition of the question of citizenship to the census or the Trump administration's zero-tolerance immigration policy.

"We will hold the administration accountable," he said.

The new executive board of the Hispanic Caucus will begin its functions in January.