Amy Klobuchar announces run for President in snowy Minnesota

On Sunday, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar became the latest Democrat to throw her hat into the ring for a 2020 presidential run.

Speaking amid snowfall from Boom Island in Minneapolis, Klobuchar leaned hard into her Midwestern roots, referencing the Mississippi River from which she spoke as a metaphor for her roots in America’s “heartland,” perhaps uniquely situating her to be able to address the heightened division that the country is experiencing today.

“So today, on an island in the middle of the mighty Mississippi, in our nation’s heartland, at a time when we must heal the heart of our democracy and renew our commitment to the common good, I stand before you as the granddaughter of an iron ore miner, the daughter of a teacher and a newspaperman, the first woman elected to the United States Senate from the State of Minnesota, to announce my candidacy for President of the United States,” Klobuchar told the crowd of supporters braving the frigid temperatures.

Klobuchar is coming off a convincing re-election victory in the November midterm elections, in which she won with more than 60 percent of the vote. Her result - and her performance in Minnesota’s rural counties, in particular - immediately sparked speculation that she could present a formidable opponent for President Trump in 2020.

A prosecutor by trade, Klobuchar brings with her more moderate credentials than many of the other Democratic candidates who have already declared their presidential bids.

She has remained silent on issues such as Medicare-for-all, tuition-free college and a $15 minimum wage, according to Vox, which have become more widely accepted within the Democratic Party of late.

On Sunday, she spoke to the disruption caused by new technologies in the workforce, and vowed to take on big tech companies. She addressed climate change, pledging to “reinstate the clean power rules and gas mileage standards and put forth sweeping legislation to invest in green jobs and infrastructure” within the first 100 days of her presidency. On healthcare, Klobuchar said the country must move toward universal healthcare, and work to lower the cost of prescription drugs.

Meanwhile, Klobuchar has already been forced to address negative reports describing how she has allegedly mistreated her staff in the past.

Asked about this on Monday, she said: “I am tough, I push people, that is true, but my point is I have high expectations for myself, I have high expectations for the people that work for me, and I have high expectations for this country.”

With her Sunday announcement, Klobuchar became the fifth woman to enter the race on the Democratic side.

The Senator from Minnesota likely has her eyes on making a big splash from the outset in the bordering state of Iowa, which will hold its caucuses in just less than a year from now.