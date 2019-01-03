Again: Mexico will NOT pay for the wall, not even through the USMCA

When it comes to justifying his bad decisions, Trump is not afraid to make "false statements", especially on Twitter.

"Mexico is paying for the wall through the new USMCA Trade Deal," the president wrote. "Much of the wall has already been fully renovated or built. We have done a lot of work."

The comments were the product of Trump's last meeting with Democrats on Wednesday, in which the president again requested more than $5 billion to build a new border wall in exchange for reopening the government.

For their part, Representatives of the House assured that one of their new measures this year will be "a plan to approve legislation that reopens key parts of the government but that denies Trump additional money for a wall," the Washington Post reported.

The president must sign any measure approved by Congress, however, and we already know how that will go.

The stagnation into which the country has been plunged is the result of Trump's insistence on maintaining a "hard" screen - recommended by his advisers to ensure a victory in 2020 - and the Democrats' efforts to curb the president once and for all.

Meanwhile, federal officials and the country’s economy continue paying for the consequences.

If anything is clear, it's that the only way to subsidize a border wall is through the money approved by Congress, even when Trump insists on things as unrealistic as Mexico paying "indirectly" through the additional money that the U.S. may bring in under the new North American trade agreement.

Not only has the Mexican government refused outright since day one to pay a single penny for a border wall, but the renegotiation of NAFTA has not yet been approved by Congress and, according to the Post, "trade experts said such savings are uncertain."

Similarly, there is no progress on the construction of a wall, as Trump has said. Only a few fences have been reinforced - money has been spent on the mobilization of troops to the border, and meanwhile 800,000 workers have been left without salaries - all thanks to this presidential fuss.