Mueller goes straight to the point

Robert Mueller has decided to hit the president where it hurts most: in his bank account. A few weeks ago, the German bank would have received a subpoena from Mueller to obtain information about the money and transactions of the Trump family, a source told Reuters.

Despite previous denials due to privacy issues, Deutsche Bank - which has made loans to the Trump Organization for millions of dollars - finally delivered the required information to the investigation, something that implies that the special lawyer has come to the heart of the matter.

As is to be expected when he feels fussed, the President may react badly to this news, especially after having previously warned that, “if Mueller examined his family’s finances beyond any relationship with Russia he’d consider it ‘a violation’,” as Bloomberg recalls.

Between outright denials of alleged collusion, open criticism of the FBI's reputation and the recent confession of his former national security adviser, Trump only heightened suspicions around him, especially with regard to his relations with Russian businessmen.

According to several previous reports, Mueller's team has been investigating the president's involvement with Moscow associates in a project in SoHo (New York) and the sale of his Florida mansion in 2008 to a Russian oligarch, Dmitry Rybolovlev.

The arrival of Mueller at the gates of the Deutsche Bank, however, indicates that his investigation is no longer limited to the officials of the presidential campaign.