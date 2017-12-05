Advertisement

Mueller goes straight to the point

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, now special advisor to the Trump-Russia investigation. Credit: Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, now the special advisor to the Trump-Russia investigation. Credit: Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

Mueller goes straight to the point

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has asked the Deutsche Bank for information on accounts held by US President Donald Trump and his family.


By Yamily Habib
December 05, 2017

Robert Mueller has decided to hit the president where it hurts most: in his bank account. A few weeks ago, the German bank would have received a subpoena from Mueller to obtain information about the money and transactions of the Trump family, a source told Reuters.

Despite previous denials due to privacy issues, Deutsche Bank - which has made loans to the Trump Organization for millions of dollars - finally delivered the required information to the investigation, something that implies that the special lawyer has come to the heart of the matter.

As is to be expected when he feels fussed, the President may react badly to this news, especially after having previously warned that, “if Mueller examined his family’s finances beyond any relationship with Russia he’d consider it ‘a violation’,” as Bloomberg recalls.  

Between outright denials of alleged collusion, open criticism of the FBI's reputation and the recent confession of his former national security adviser, Trump only heightened suspicions around him, especially with regard to his relations with Russian businessmen.

According to several previous reports, Mueller's team has been investigating the president's involvement with Moscow associates in a project in SoHo (New York) and the sale of his Florida mansion in 2008 to a Russian oligarch, Dmitry Rybolovlev.

The arrival of Mueller at the gates of the Deutsche Bank, however, indicates that his investigation is no longer limited to the officials of the presidential campaign.

TAGS
Trump
Mueller
Russiagate
Deutsche Bank
by Yamily Habib
 12/05/2017 - 12:09
in
Banner Image: 
Straight to the point
Banner Headline: 
Straight to the point
Banner Image caption: 
Straight to the point

What do you think about this story?

More in Politics

Photograph showing the "House on Fire Ruins" that is among the 100,000 archaeological sites inside the Bears Ears National Monument near Blanding, Utah (USA). The media reported that the president of EE. UU., Donald J. Trump, ordered that the national monument be reduced to only 15 percent of its original size, from 1.3 million acres to 220,000 acres. EFE / JIM LO SCALZO
Trump misinterprets the law and announces the reduction of two National Monuments
US President Donald Trump makes statements to reporters about his former National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, before heading to Utah from the White House in Washington, United States on December 4, 2017. EFE / Jim Lo Scalzo
An "obstructionist" tweet
Supporters of the Alliance participate in a massive march on Sunday, December 3, 2017, in Tegucigalpa (Honduras). The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) of Honduras began today special scrutiny with more than a thousand inconsistent minutes to meet the new president-elect of the country in the general elections of November 26, which has uncertainty and state of exception to the country Central American EFE / Gustavo Amador
Crisis in Honduras: one country and two presidents
Rep. Tony Cardenas, D-Calif
Tony Cárdenas: reshaping the United States, one Latino at a time