Missing university student found dead in western Mexico

One of the four university students reported missing last week in Jalisco, a state in western Mexico, was found dead over the weekend, the University of Guadalajara said.

"The University of Guadalajara is saddened at the death of Cesar Ulises Arellano, a CUCS student, and expresses its support once again to his relatives and friends," the educational institution said in a social media post.

The body of the 18-year-old student, who was enrolled in the University Medical and Health Sciences Center (CUCS), was found on Sunday in the Barranca de Huentitan, a ravine on the outskirts of Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco.

The student's body was found by search teams drawn from different police departments and emergency services units, media reports said.

Arellano's body was found hanging from a tree in a hard-to-reach area.

Jalisco Gov. Aristoteles Sandoval said in a press conference on Sunday that the coroner's office had confirmed that the body found in the ravine was Arellano's.

The body showed no signs of physical violence and there "are indications that point to the young man having taken his own life," the governor said.

Authorities have not ruled out homicide, but they are waiting to review the evidence gathered at the crime scene, Sandoval said.

Arellano was last seen on March 19 outside a clinic in Tala, a town located about 11 kilometers (6.8 miles) from Guadalajara.

The teenager was one of four university students reported missing in Jalisco last week.

Javier Salomon Aceves Gastelum, 25, Marco Avalos, 20, and Daniel Diaz, 20, all film students at the Audiovisual Media University, were also reported missing.

Investigators have arrested a suspect in the students' disappearance, Jalisco Attorney General Raul Sanchez said.

The three students were reportedly detained in the city of Tonala by armed men who identified themselves as Jalisco Attorney General's Office agents.

Five Tonala municipal police officers are under investigation in the students' disappearance, officials said.

Six people between the ages of 18 and 25 disappeared in Jalisco within a span of fewer than six days last week.