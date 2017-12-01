Michael Flynn blows the whistle and pleads guilty to lying to the FBI

“There’s nothing concealed in the heaven and the earth”, goes the saying, and special counsel Robert Mueller is willing to uncover all that is hidden behind the Donald Trump's presidential campaign smokescreen.

This Friday, his investigation has taken an important step when former national security adviser Michael T. Flynn pleaded guilty to giving false statements to FBI agents during their investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

In a document made public by the court, Flynn confessed to having given false testimony as for two conversations with the Russian ambassador in the United States, Sergey I. Kislyak, risking up to 5 years in prison for lying to the bureau.

“It has been extraordinarily painful to endure these many months of false accusations of treason,” Flynn said. “But I recognize that the actions I acknowledged in court today were wrong, and, through my faith in God, I am working to set things right.”

One of the talks involved negotiations on the US vote in the United Nations Security Council to blame Israel for the establishment of settlements. According to the New York Times, at that time the Obama administration was preparing to allow the vote in the Security Council, but the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu chose to negotiate with the incoming administration to "kill the vote" in the Council.

Likewise, Flynn would have reached an agreement with the government cabinet in Moscow to appease the response to the sanctions imposed by Obama when Russian interference in the elections was discovered. The next day, President Vladimir V. Putin declared that Moscow would not act in retaliation against the United States for the sanctions, evidencing the pact under the table.

Once the new US government was established, Flynn had to testify before the FBI to clear up doubts about his alleged collaborations with Russian officials, especially after providing misleading information about his conversations with the Russian ambassador to Vice President Mike Pence.

Harassed by his own lies and 24 days after entering the White House, Flynn had to resign and leave through the back door.

But the damage was done, and the investigations of the then director of the FBI, James Comey, revolved around the confusing link that the former counselor represented.

In the face of growing concerns about possible collusion between the campaign and the Russian government to take over the Oval Office, Trump, and his associates strongly denied any hint, and made sure everyone followed the same script.

But Comey’s dismissal backfired on the president and the investigation, now in the hands of Mueller, is closer and closer to a final verdict.

“My guilty plea and agreement to cooperate with the special counsel’s office reflect a decision I made in the best interests of my family and of our country.” Michael T. Flynn

In an agreement with prosecutors, Flynn has offered to testify about conversations within Trump's transition team, Reuters reported. This testimony would include the family and the advisors closest to the president, raising the tension that his government suffers a few months after completing a year in office.

Special counselor Robert Mueller is cutting off one head at a time - after finding campaign manager Paul Manafort, assistant Richard Gates III, and former foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos guilty - and we could expect him to knock on the Oval’s Office door anytime soon.