Mexico and Canada agree to continue promoting integration of North America

The Mexican president had a telephone conversation on Sunday with the Canadian prime minister, with whom he agreed to continue promoting economic integration in North America

During his conversation with Justin Trudeau, Enrique Pena Nieto "stressed the importance for Mexico of the relationship with Canada and the consolidation of North America as a free trade and free flow of investments area," Mexico's presidential office said in a bulletin.

The bulletin added that the president talked with Trudeau "about the importance of the relationship with the United States for both countries, and agreed to join efforts to continue to promote economic integration in North America."

Bilateral trade between Mexico and Canada exceeded $20 billion in 2015, according to the presidential office. In the same year, some 1.75 million Canadians visited Mexico and 200,000 Mexicans visited Canada.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump announced that he will soon begin to renegotiate North American Free Trade Agreement, signed by the three countries more than two decades ago, with the leaders of Mexico and Canada.

The renegotiation of the agreement was one of Trump's promises during the election campaign.

In a ceremony at the White House in which several senior staff members appointed by Trump were sworn in, the US president confirmed his intention to renegotiate NAFTA with Pena Nieto, whom he will meet on Jan. 31, and with Trudeau, with whom he also plans to meet soon.