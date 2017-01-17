Meet the Latino Legislators Skipping Trump's Inauguration

Trump’s campaign statements have generated a series of reaction from leaders all over the country and the world. From his first announcement to the present, Trump’s words whether in person or through his Twitter account, have been divisive at best and inciting at worst.

The list of legislators from both the House of Representatives and the Senate who will be boycotting the inauguration is ever extending, but certain legislators such as Luis Guitierrez, have expressed that Trump’s statements felt more like personal attacks than moderately offensive statements. As one of the few Latino legislators in Congress, Guitierrez voice along with those of other Latino congressional leaders their absence at the Inauguration of the 45th president will speak volumes to Trump’s relation to the Latino electorate.

Below you will find a list of Latino legislators who have openly expressed their concern over a Trump presidency and will not be attending the inauguration Friday.

Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva (D-Ariz.):

“I don’t disrespect the position and the office of the presidency. I don’t disrespect the institutions that govern our democracy. What I feel is that millions and millions of people that did not vote for Trump are being disrespected…This whole issue of conflict of interest and transparency in our government is at question at this time. And how do we repeal? What’s going to happen to the Affordable Care Act... After the press conference Trump had it struck me the course is not going to change colors… I chose to be home... and working with constituents which is what we all should be doing. I am a full realist I know he will be president but at the same time I feel until there is a gesture of mutual respect.”

Rep. Tony Cardenas (D-Calif.):

“After serious consideration, I have decided that I will not stand with Donald Trump during his ceremonial inauguration...I feel this decision best represents my family, constituents, and country,” Cardenas said in a statement.

Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.):

“A real president doesn’t attack the press because they ask tough questions,” Ruiz told the Desert Sun. “A real president doesn’t insult and bully celebrities or everyday Americans because they disagree with him.”

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Tex.):

“Donald Trump has shown an utter lack of respect for so many Americans. His attack on civil rights hero John Lewis is the latest example. I will not attend this year’s inauguration ceremony,” Castro said in a statement.

Rep. Darren Soto (D-Fla.):

“I am deeply disappointed with Trump’s attacks against civil rights hero John Lewis and will not attending the inauguration as a result,” Soto told Orlando ABC affiliate WFTV-Channel 9.