Advertisement

Matthew Petersen: the exception to the rule

Matthew Petersen, during his hearing before the Senate for his nomination as Federal Judge.

Matthew Petersen, during his hearing before the Senate for his nomination as Federal Judge.

Matthew Petersen: the exception to the rule

The candidate nominated by President Trump for the federal court has withdrawn his nomination after his terrible performance in the hearing before the Senate.


By Yamily Habib
December 18, 2017

To be up to the job in Trump’s ranks is not exactly an indispensable quality.

That is why when Matthew Petersen - nominated by the president to the district court of Columbia - announced that he was withdrawing his candidacy on Monday, many felt it was an exceptional position at a time where meritocracy is not the order of the day.

During his Senate hearing, Petersen (a Republican member of the Federal Election Commission) demonstrated that he did not handle basic legal concepts, especially when questioned by Republican Sen. John Kennedy, in an exchange that went viral on social media.

Motion in Limine and the Younger abstention doctrine were some of the terms that Petersen could not defend before the Senate, nor was he able to give a clear answer regarding his experience in cases of depositions.

"I think he's whip-smart," Kennedy said of the candidate, “But you can't just walk into a federal courthouse for the very first time and say 'Here I am, I think I wanna be a judge.' It just doesn't work that way."

After the episode, and given the media attention triggered, Petersen presented his withdrawal to Trump through a letter in which he said “he did not wish to be a continued distraction to the President’s or administration’s work”, as reported by CNN.

"I had hoped my nearly two decades of public service would carry more weight than my worst two minutes on television," Petersen said.

His performance before the Senate immediately aroused criticism about the President's tendency to "put ideology ahead of qualifications.”

Petersen is Trump's third judicial nominee in recent weeks, along with Jeff Mateer and Brett Talley, whose nominations would not move forward either, throwing back the presidential plan to make the federal judicial system a more conservative body, Reuters explained.

But if we’ve learned something in the past few months is that, when it comes to a White House transformed into a reality show, two minutes are enough to draw conclusions.

TAGS
Petersen
Trump
Nominee
republicans
Federal Judge
by Yamily Habib
 12/18/2017 - 16:58
in
Banner Image: 
The exception to the rule
Banner Headline: 
The exception to the rule
Banner Image caption: 
The exception to the rule

What do you think about this story?

More in Politics

When it comes to Latinos in politics, Chicago is the epicenter. In the photo: Jesús "Chuy" García. Source: WGN Radio.
Chicago: The Mexicans are coming!
German historian of the University of Bielefeld Christopher Kopper (L) and the President of Volkswagen in Brazil Pablo Di Si (R) uncover a plaque in memory of the victims of the last Brazilian military dictatorship, during the presentation of a report on Volkswagen's role during the dictatorship, at the headquarters of the factory in the city of Sao Bernardo do Campo, Sao Paulo State, Brazil, Dec. 14, 2017.
Volkswagen subsidiary cooperated with Brazilian dictatorship
Supporters of Democrat Doug Jones celebrate as Jones is projected to be the winner in Alabama's special Senate election during his election night gathering Tuesday in Birmingham, Ala. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Moore’s defeat: a historical payback
Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles Dec. 14, 2017
Brazil's Economy is Growing Again