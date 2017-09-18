Maria strengthens and threatens the Atlantic

The Caribbean will have no rest while storms continue to hit its shores.

Just days after the islanders began to recover from the devastating effects that Irma and Katia have left behind, another storm has turned into a Category 1 hurricane and puts everyone on the alert.

According to the National Hurricane Center, tropical storm Maria "has strengthened significantly" in the last 48 hours, and is expected to become a dangerous hurricane on its way to the Leeward Islands.

Earlier this Monday, the eye of the hurricane was 160 kilometers east of Martinique, with winds of 90 miles per hour and a speed of displacement of up to 13 miles per hour.

“Maria is likely to be at category 3 or 4 intensity by the time it moves into the extreme northeastern Caribbean Sea” informed the National Center, alerting populations still struggling to recover from Hurricane Irma.

According to the Center's report, Maria will join the warm waters of the Caribbean by the end of this Monday and not later than early morning on Tuesday, alerting the islands of Martinique, Guadeloupe, Dominica, Saint Kitts, Nevis and Montserrat.

Antigua and Barbuda, Saba, Saint Eustatius and Saint Lucia are on a tropical storm warning, which is usually activated 36 hours after the first winds hit, according to CNN.

In addition, security measures have been activated for Puerto Rico and its islands Vieques and Culebra, predicting possible torrential rains with floods up to 30 centimeters deep as Maria passes through the Leeward Islands, the US and the British Virgin Islands, approximately overnight of Wednesday.