House approves Trump's tax reform

Speaker of the House Republican Paul Ryan (L) listens to Republican Representative from Texas and Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee Kevin Brady (2-R) speak during a news conference, beside Republican Representative from Washington Cathy McMorris Rodgers (2-L) and House Majority Leader Republican Kevin McCarthy (R); after the House passed Republican-crafted tax legislation on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Dec. 19, 2017.

By EFE
December 19, 2017

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved Donald Trump's huge tax reform plan, which - if approved by the Senate, as expected - will be a big victory for the president and the GOP.

In a 227-203 vote, all of the yes votes being Republicans, but the no votes including 12 GOP lawmakers, the plan is controversial because it is unusual for Congress to approve laws of this importance without bipartisan agreement.

If ultimately approved and signed by Trump, this would be the first tax reform since 1986.

