Latino Representatives raise their voices against McCabe’s dismissal

The hacks of the Trump Administration against government officials have everyone on Capitol Hill on the edge of their seats.

The recent dismissal of Andrew McCabe, deputy director of the FBI and a key piece in the investigation of a possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow, has been perceived by many as a rampant abuse of power by the White House.

As the Washington Post reported, representatives of both parties have expressed concern about the aggressiveness of the president and his advisors against an investigation that knocks on his office’s doors, a behavior that would increase the suspicion of his presumed guilt.

While there are several bipartisan bills to "prevent Trump or any president from being able to order the firing of a special counsel without a reason that can pass muster with a panel of three federal judges," none has materialized, and the responses from the representatives remain vague.

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) urged in an interview with CNN to "make sure Mr. Mueller can continue to do his job without any interference," adding that if Trump tried to fire him too, "it would be the beginning of the end of his presidency."

However, neither Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel (R-Ky.) Nor House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) has commented on the dismissal.

Likewise, the Director of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) has said he will not schedule the proposals for consideration "until they have merged into a single piece of legislation," the Post continues.

Despite the escalation of rumors on Saturday about a possible dismissal of Mueller - especially after Trump's personal lawyer said he "expected the dismissal of McCabe urged Rod Rosenstein (Deputy Attorney General) to close the investigation of Russia" - at the end of Sunday, the White House lawyer, Ty Cobb, assured that the president "is not contemplating a move against Mueller," the Guardian reported.

Even so, Adam Schiff, the main Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, told ABC News that "both parties should oppose any movement against Mueller" because, otherwise, "it could trigger a constitutional crisis."

But it was the response of three Latino representatives through Twitter that caught the attention of the public, when Representative Nydia Velazquez (DN.Y.) wrote: "Andrew McCabe I don’t usually post job listings on Twitter, but if you need federal work for the next few days we can put you to work in my office protecting democracy. Just call me!”



captura_de_pantalla_2018-03-19_a_las_14.14.34.png

Similarly, Luis V. Gutiérrez (D-IL) wrote: "To Andrew McCabe: If you need a federal job, call me on Monday. I am serious. We have to stand up to bullies like Donald Trump and Jeff Sessions."

Finally, and in the same order of ideas, the representative Nanette D. Barragán (D-CA), went to her Twitter account to also invite the deputy director to join the fight for the defense of democracy: "Shameful that Trump would fire a career law enforcement officer for political reasons, 2 days before his retirement. As a member of the House Homeland Committee, I would benefit from the expertise of Mr. McCabe's and invite him to join my office."

At such a critical time for the US government, the response of Hispanic Democratic representatives to invite a formerly open Republican official to join their work is an unwavering hope.