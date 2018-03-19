Advertisement

Latino Representatives raise their voices against McCabe’s dismissal

Rep. Nydia Velázquez, Rep. Nanette D. Barragán, and Rep. Luis V. Gutierrez, extended their hand in support of Deputy Director Andrew McCabe after being fired by the Trump Administration.

Rep. Nydia Velázquez, Rep. Nanette D. Barragán, and Rep. Luis V. Gutierrez, extended their hand in support of Deputy Director Andrew McCabe after being fired by the Trump Administration.

Latino Representatives raise their voices against McCabe’s dismissal

After the politicization of the dismissal of FBI’s deputy director, Andrew McCabe, the Latino representatives raised their voices against what could become a constitutional crisis.

Rep. Nydia Velázquez, Rep. Nanette D. Barragán, and Rep. Luis V. Gutierrez, extended their hand in support of Deputy Director Andrew McCabe after being fired by the Trump Administration.

By Yamily Habib
March 19, 2018

The hacks of the Trump Administration against government officials have everyone on Capitol Hill on the edge of their seats.

The recent dismissal of Andrew McCabe, deputy director of the FBI and a key piece in the investigation of a possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow, has been perceived by many as a rampant abuse of power by the White House.

As the Washington Post reported, representatives of both parties have expressed concern about the aggressiveness of the president and his advisors against an investigation that knocks on his office’s doors, a behavior that would increase the suspicion of his presumed guilt.

While there are several bipartisan bills to "prevent Trump or any president from being able to order the firing of a special counsel without a reason that can pass muster with a panel of three federal judges," none has materialized, and the responses from the representatives remain vague.

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) urged in an interview with CNN to "make sure Mr. Mueller can continue to do his job without any interference," adding that if Trump tried to fire him too, "it would be the beginning of the end of his presidency."

However, neither Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel (R-Ky.) Nor House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) has commented on the dismissal.

Likewise, the Director of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) has said he will not schedule the proposals for consideration "until they have merged into a single piece of legislation," the Post continues.

Despite the escalation of rumors on Saturday about a possible dismissal of Mueller - especially after Trump's personal lawyer said he "expected the dismissal of McCabe urged Rod Rosenstein (Deputy Attorney General) to close the investigation of Russia" - at the end of Sunday, the White House lawyer, Ty Cobb, assured that the president "is not contemplating a move against Mueller," the Guardian reported.

Even so, Adam Schiff, the main Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, told ABC News that "both parties should oppose any movement against Mueller" because, otherwise, "it could trigger a constitutional crisis."

But it was the response of three Latino representatives through Twitter that caught the attention of the public, when Representative Nydia Velazquez (DN.Y.) wrote: "Andrew McCabe I don’t usually post job listings on Twitter, but if you need federal work for the next few days we can put you to work in my office protecting democracy. Just call me!”


captura_de_pantalla_2018-03-19_a_las_14.14.34.png

Similarly, Luis V. Gutiérrez (D-IL) wrote: "To Andrew McCabe: If you need a federal job, call me on Monday. I am serious. We have to stand up to bullies like Donald Trump and Jeff Sessions."

captura_de_pantalla_2018-03-19_a_las_14.14.48.png

Finally, and in the same order of ideas, the representative Nanette D. Barragán (D-CA), went to her Twitter account to also invite the deputy director to join the fight for the defense of democracy: "Shameful that Trump would fire a career law enforcement officer for political reasons, 2 days before his retirement. As a member of the House Homeland Committee, I would benefit from the expertise of Mr. McCabe's and invite him to join my office."

captura_de_pantalla_2018-03-19_a_las_14.15.12.png

At such a critical time for the US government, the response of Hispanic Democratic representatives to invite a formerly open Republican official to join their work is an unwavering hope.

TAGS
McCabe
#HouseIsHiring
#AndewMcCabeFired
#standuptobullies
#chicago
Latino representants
Latino leadership
democrats
republicans
constitutional crisis
Sessions
Trump
Comey
FBI
by Yamily Habib
 03/19/2018 - 13:32
in
Banner Image: 
Latinos to McCabe: join us!
Banner Headline: 
Latinos to McCabe: join us!
Banner Image caption: 
Latinos to McCabe: join us!

What do you think about this story?

More in Politics

Raúl Castro, Vladimir Putin and Nicolás Maduro are the representatives of three governments whose electoral procedures are questioned by the international community.
Democracy or pantomime?
Homosexual Liberation and Integration Movement(MOVILH) spokesman Rolando Jimenez during a presentation of a report in Santiago, Chile, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz
Anti-LGBT acts on the rise in Chile
The president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, offers a speech before attending a meeting to stop the crisis of synthetic opiates in Manchester, New Hampshire, United States, on March 19, 2018. EFE / Cj Gunther
Trump's "hard" plan to fight the opioid epidemic
President Donald Trump holds up a chart of military hardware sales as he meets with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Oval Office at the White House, March 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/KEVIN DIETSCH / POOL
Trump congratulates Putin