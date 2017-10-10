Kennedy Center urges truth in 2014 mass abduction of Ayotzinapa students

The director of the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights in the United States on Monday called on the colleagues of the 43 students of the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers' College who disappeared in 2014 to continue the search for the truth even if it affects the government or organized crime.

Kerry Kennedy arrived at the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers' College, in the municipality of Tixtla in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, as part of a visit to the northwestern city of Tijuana and Guerrero to address issues such as forced disappearances, femicides and extrajudicial executions.

In a brief public message prior to a private conversation she held with the families of the victims, Kennedy called on the students to continue searching for the truth as they represent the future and that it is the only way for this generation to go forward.

The director of the Tlachinollan Mountain Center for Human Rights, Abel Barrera, said that the Kennedy Center delegation's presence means an organization's participation in the movement demanding justice in the case of the 43 missing students.

It is expected that the Kennedy Center will support them during the legal process as they face the institutions of the Mexican State three years on after the incident.