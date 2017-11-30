It's time for "Rexit"

When it comes to "draining the swamp", the president always gets rid of those closest to him.

After several rumors and denied threats, the White House finally decided to dispatch its Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, and replace him with the current director of the CIA, Mike Pompeo, who has stood out for his "loyalty and experience" among the members of President Trump's national security team, according to the Washington Post.

Two administration officials confidentially offered the information to the media, saying that the White House chief of staff, John F. Kelly, promoted the plan and that it would be launched in the coming weeks.

It is well known that the president doesn’t work well when he begins to distrust those around him. The press secretary of the White House, Sarah Huckabee Sanders stated this, saying that, “When the president loses confidence in someone, they will no longer serve in the capacity that they’re in.”

This professional separation was foreseeable, especially after the news network NBC published the comments of the Secretary of State regarding the president, whom he called "a moron", echoing the rumors that raised a more than slight distancing between both officials.

According to the newspaper El Clarín (in Spanish), Tillerson would have been "suffering strong attacks for several months", especially when he was marginalized in matters such as the pact with Iran, the confrontation with North Korea and the relations with the Arab countries.

For the newspaper, "his exit would mean eliminating a position of dialogue with the Pyongyang regime", at a key moment of the crisis.

His alleged replacement, Pompeo (53), has reduced his distance with the president, becoming increasingly reliable in matters of security. With a background in the Military Academy at West Point and at Harvard Law School, Pompeo worked in Congress for six years representing the Kansas district for the Republican Party.

For his part, it would be Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark) who would replace Pompeo in the CIA, giving Trump another important ticket in his government, as the senator from Arkansas has been one of the president's strongest and most trusted supporters in foreign policy. If he takes the position in the intelligence agency, the Republicans would have to look for an equal replacement in the Senate.