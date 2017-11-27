Advertisement

It never rains but it pours: the Tax Reform directly affects the poor, says the Congressional Budget Office.

View of a poster during a protest by the Granny Brigade against the tax reform on Tuesday, November 21, 2017, outside the Trump Tower in New York (USA). EFE / ALBA VIGARAY

View of a poster during a protest by the Granny Brigade against the tax reform on Tuesday, November 21, 2017, outside the Trump Tower in New York (USA). EFE / ALBA VIGARAY

It never rains but it pours: the Tax Reform directly affects the poor, says the Congressional Budget Office.

It’s not just Democratic tantrums: the negative effect that Trump's tax reform will have on the lower income population in the United States is an almost palpable reality.


By Yamily Habib
November 27, 2017

 

We said it loud and clear: the Republican fiscal reform is a design with very narrow social outlooks. But to corroborate this, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has issued a statement on November 26 where it makes clear the recommendations for reconciliation in the Senate Finance Committee.

The analysis is very simple: while the Senate Republicans' tax bill grants substantial tax cuts and benefits to Americans who earn more than $ 100,000 a year, the poorest citizens will not receive such a generous piece of the pie.

According to the Washington Post, Republicans are "aiming for the entire Senate to vote on the tax bill no later than this week," but the CBO’s analysis could complicate the plans.

“The CBO also said the bill would add $1.4 trillion to the deficit over the next decade, a potential problem for Republican lawmakers worried about America’s growing debt,” the Post says.

The Office of Congress projects not only an increase in the deficit but, through the reduction of taxes to businesses and many individuals, will also radically change health coverage, which will profoundly impact the families with the lowest incomes that will see cut the government subsidies for health care.

According to the report, by 2019 families or individuals who earn less than $ 30,000 a year will be in the worst economic position; by 2021, those who earn less than 40,000 will be net losers and by 2027 most people who earn less than $ 75,000 a year will be worse off. On the contrary, the millionaires and those who earn between 100,000 and 500,000 dollars a year will benefit from the cuts at the expense of the former.

Captura de pantalla 2017-11-27 a las 21.33.28.png

Source: Report of the Budget Office of the Congress. November 26, 2017

In addition, the CBO projects that health coverage premiums will increase upon approval of the law, leaving 4 million Americans without medical coverage by 2019 and 13 million by 2027.

TAGS
tax reform
Trump
gop
Congress Budget Office
poor
democrats
by Yamily Habib
 11/27/2017 - 16:03
in
Banner Image: 
It never rains but it pours
Banner Headline: 
It never rains but it pours
Banner Image caption: 
It never rains but it pours

What do you think about this story?

More in Politics

Hispanic Senator Tony Mendoza in archive photo, 2012. Photo: Flickr
Hispanic Senator Tony Mendoza was dismissed by accusations of sexual harassment
Cover of last year TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year.
Trump is dying to be once again TIME’s Person of the Year
President Donald Trump released a racist joke during a ceremony honoring Native American veterans of World War II on Monday, November 27, 2017 at the White House. Photo: EPA-EFE / Oliver Contreras / POOL
One (another) bad taste joke
Michael Nagle—Bloomberg/Getty Images
Why is the Trump Administration opposed to the Time Warner merger?