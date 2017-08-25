ISIS launches a new threat to Spain

The threat of the Islamic State over Spain continues. In a video broadcast on social networks Wednesday, ISIS (as it is known in English) has once again claimed the 17A attacks on the Rambla de Barcelona that claimed the lives of 15 people.

"Al Andalus will be what it once was," says a man with a bare face, referring to Arab domination over the Iberian Peninsula. The terrorist threatened that the downed terrorists will be avenged just like "the blood of the Muslims shed on the Inquisition."

According to the newspaper El Español, the video was intercepted by AICS, and is approximately four minutes long, in which images of the attacks in Barcelona and in the city of Cambrils are overlaid with those of Spanish political leaders and King Felipe VI, during the minute of silence that was kept in homage to the victims.

The video also shows two terrorists speaking in perfect Spanish. One of them, under the pseudonym of "Al Qurtubí" (El Cordobés), urges Muslims in Spanish territory to bring "jihad" to Spain. Another terrorist under the name of "Abusalmán Al Andalusí" (El Andaluz) sends a greeting to his "brothers" of Barcelona.

National newspapers have identified the first man to speak in the video as Muhammad Yasin Ahram Pérez, a native of Cordoba, who would have joined the 200 people who left Spain during the last years to do jihad (Holy War) in places of conflict.

Yasin is 22 years old and is the son of a Spanish woman and a Moroccan man, Abdelah Ahram, who is behind bars in Tangier "for his active role in jihadist radicalism," El País reported.

Yasin is the first Spanish voice of the terrorist organization that justifies its fight from the distorted precepts of Islam. The Islamic State began its campaign on the Internet in 2014, with more than 1400 recordings of threats and with a radical message that managed to capture adherents in European territory.